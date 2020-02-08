The best dialogues of Salman Khan



Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars we have in B-town. His charm and loot have no comparison with most others. Known as the king of the box office, the superstar has a fan base like no other in Bollywood. The actor who has been in the industry for more than two decades has given Bollywood some of his greatest successes.

Salman's films are a mass artist and are enjoyed by people of all ages. Whether action, drama or comedy, all Bhai movies have a lot of dancing, action and drama. Fans of the actor await his characteristic dance steps and his dialogues full of power with each of his films. Since No, I'm sorry, no, thanks to Main Dil main aata hu, samajh mein nahi, Salman's blunt phrases have entertained every Bollywood fan endlessly. In this segment of the best Bollywood dialogues, we have compiled for you some of our favorite dialogues of the actor of his films.