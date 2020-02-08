The alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia is strained while the coronavirus reduces the demand for oil

An alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia has helped prop up oil prices for the past three years. But the two major oil producers were not in perfect harmony this week, as they have tried to recalibrate production targets to meet the lower demand from China, whose economy has been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Saudi Arabian oil minister Abdulaziz bin Salman wanted to move forward quickly with a meeting to consider new production cuts, but has struggled to persuade Moscow, even after his father, King Salman, called President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Monday.
Instead, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries convened this week three long days of meetings of a technical group that produced a recommendation to reduce production by 600,000 barrels, an addition of almost 30 percent to the restrictions agreed in December, but Probably less than the Saudis wanted. , according to some analysts.
Even so, the Russian representatives told the group that while they considered the recommendations reasonable, they needed more time to consider them, according to an informed person on the matter.
The inability to reach a rapid consensus inevitably raised concerns about whether Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and Russia could still work together to coordinate oil policy.
"The real question is whether the Russians and the Saudis are on the same page about the need for collective action," said Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank, which oversaw the meeting in the OPEC press. room.
Ms. Croft speculated that Russia may be "walking slowly,quot; in the cuts, although she believes Moscow will arrive on time.
Even so, the fact that meetings took place and the possibility of more cuts were enough to stop at least temporarily what had been a sharp drop in oil prices since the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 600 people in China. Brent crude, the international benchmark that exceeded $ 70 per barrel in early January, was trading at about $ 55 per barrel on Friday.
In an interview, Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil market research at Rystad Energy, a research firm, said the cut of 600,000 barrels per day under discussion was "a fairly reasonable number."
As OPEC reflects on what to do, it faces a difficult calculation. The degree of impact that the coronavirus outbreak will have on oil demand is not yet known, although it is expected to be substantial. Apparently, several Chinese cities have been closed, with some inactive factories and flights canceled.
The reduction in economic activity will result in a significant reduction in energy consumption, a major concern for OPEC because China is the world's largest energy importer and a key customer. Wood Mackenzie, a market research firm, estimates that oil demand during the first three months of this year will be reduced by approximately 900,000 barrels per day, or almost 1 percent of world consumption.
The effects of reduced energy use are already being seen in the market for liquefied natural gas, a refrigerated fuel used in industry and power generation.
Rystad Energy estimates that Chinese imports of liquefied natural gas fell 10 percent in January from the previous year. Analysts say that with customers who don't need as much fuel as they thought, Chinese buyers are trying to stop or reschedule shipments and some of them go to the extreme option of declaring force majeure, a legal term for unforeseen circumstances that invalidate a contract. .
Total, the French oil company, said it recently rejected a force majeure claim from a Chinese buyer of liquefied natural gas. Analysts say the situation is likely to get worse, as gas-laden ships are forced to go elsewhere, all while the liquefied natural gas market is already widely stocked and prices are at the bottom.
"Clearly, there is a major problem in China with its ability to take L.N.G.," said Frank Harris, head of liquefied natural gas consulting at Wood Mackenzie.
In the oil market, there are compensation factors. The production of the Libyan oil industry has been reduced by approximately one million barrels per day, or about 1 percent of world demand, due to political turmoil. While it is widely assumed that Libyan oil will return to the market soon, nobody is sure when it will be.
Since the oil industry is just beginning to accept the implications of the coronavirus, there is an argument to wait until the next OPEC meeting, scheduled for early March, to make decisions.
"I don't know why the urgency," said Bill Farren-Price, intelligence director of the RS Energy group, a market research firm. "It seems a little scared."
If the division between Russia and the Saudis will expand, it will only clear up over time, but some analysts say Russia has good reasons to continue coordinating policies with OPEC.
Analysts say that Putin benefits by playing together with the Saudis. Working with OPEC gives Russia a seat at the table in which many of the world's largest oil producers negotiate production decisions that have an impact on prices.
The ties with the Saudis also fit with Putin's efforts to expand Russia's influence in the Middle East, in countries like Syria and Iraq, as well as in Libya. A network of commercial relations is being formed between Russian companies and Riyadh and its allies such as Abu Dhabi, where Lukoil recently became the first Russian company to gain participation in the production of natural gas.
The Russians "seem happy to be part of this coalition and maintain this political role, even if their implementation of the cuts is very limited," said Farren-Price.