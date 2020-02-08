The alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia is strained while the coronavirus reduces the demand for oil

An alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia has helped prop up oil prices for the past three years. But the two major oil producers were not in perfect harmony this week, as they have tried to recalibrate production targets to meet the lower demand from China, whose economy has been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Saudi Arabian oil minister Abdulaziz bin Salman wanted to move forward quickly with a meeting to consider new production cuts, but has struggled to persuade Moscow, even after his father, King Salman, called President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Monday.

%MINIFYHTML52af6c8cb7a368fe2e3b15539238326311% %MINIFYHTML52af6c8cb7a368fe2e3b15539238326312%

Instead, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries convened this week three long days of meetings of a technical group that produced a recommendation to reduce production by 600,000 barrels, an addition of almost 30 percent to the restrictions agreed in December, but Probably less than the Saudis wanted. , according to some analysts.

Even so, the Russian representatives told the group that while they considered the recommendations reasonable, they needed more time to consider them, according to an informed person on the matter.