The album & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; gave him the courage to be vulnerable and honest

The singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; celebrates the first anniversary of his fifth studio album and credits the album featuring songs like & # 39; Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored & # 39; for & # 39; literally save your life & # 39 ;.

Ariana Grande He reflected on the lasting impact that his "save lives" album "Thank U, Next" has had on her when she celebrated her first anniversary on Friday, February 7, 2020.

The 26-year-old singer released the hit album after the death of her ex-boyfriend. Mac Miller and a failed commitment to the comedian Pete Davidson – Only six months after his previous effort, "Sweetener", he fell.

In a sincere Instagram post, Grande confessed that the album gave him the courage to "be vulnerable and be honest with people," and explained: "Doing this project with so many dear friends literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. "

"Thank you (sic) for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human," he added.

Explain that working on the album, which included the songs "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I & # 39; m Bored", had been "very healing," admitted that talking about her difficulties helped her "connect with so many people in my life. " truths and pain. "

"I know you should have clicked for me before, but it wasn't like that and I want to thank you for showing me firsthand that it's okay. All that," he said.

Ariana went on to say that she has been working on new music, but it may still be a bit far.

"I've been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels good. I'm still in no hurry to get anything out of the oven!" The star of God is a woman wrote. "But I look forward to this new chapter and share more stories / life with you. :)"

The hitmaker concluded: "Sending a tremendous and warm hug."