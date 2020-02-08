Toya Johnson fans were excited to see their latest ad they shared on their social media account. She finally revealed where the Weight no more movement will make its debut this year.

‘The,quot; Weight No More "team in Miami, Florida, is super excited to start our 5km walk / run tour in your city! Gather your family and friends and join us on March 28 at Oak Grove Park. We are looking for a drug coach to join preheating activities with @iamthekingoffitness. See you soon Miami! 😉 # wnmmiami #itsalifestyle 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. Sign up today! www.weightnomore.info ", Toya captioned his post.

Someone said: "I am definitely waiting for you to come to New York City," and another excited follower said: "I can't mess with that marathon,quot; from Atl to Miami "good luck."

Toya will celebrate her Reign Rushing's birthday today.

He made sure to announce to his fans the following: "@theculveracademy celebrates @ reign_beaux's birthday today! Book your book is the most outstanding book of the month. This is so silly! #Thanks guys

Get your copy of “learning colors with Reignbeaux” available at toyawrightpublishing.com 📚 #ilovethisschool ”‘

A follower said: "Aww, it's only a couple of weeks older than my baby … HBD," and another commenter posted this: "Happy birthday, beautiful girl." And I will give my two grandchildren a copy of their book. "

Toya fans are very curious to see what they have for their baby's birthday today.

In other news, Toya has also been preparing for the double Dutch competition.

This is part of Weight no more movement that aims to raise awareness about obesity and overweight.

Many people appreciate Toya's efforts to make a difference and help people, and this is just one of the reasons why fans have been calling her inspiration.



