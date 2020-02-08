Thai soldier keeps shooting, police say several dead | Thailand news

A Thai soldier has killed several people in a shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, in the northeast of the country, according to police.

Police identified the suspect in Saturday's attack as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma and said he was still free.

%MINIFYHTMLfa0caf66534344e8248987d803f3f59411% %MINIFYHTMLfa0caf66534344e8248987d803f3f59412%

Local media said at least 12 people were killed, while the AFP news agency quoted health authorities as saying that the death toll was 17.

The suspect He reportedly stole an army vehicle and posted photos and videos of himself with all his tactical equipment while the attack was taking place.

He wrote on his Facebook page earlier that day that "death is inevitable for everyone." The suspect also posted a photo of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

At a time after the shooting began, he wrote online, "Should I give up?" before your account became inaccessible.

The soldier opened fire in different parts of the city, which is more than 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Bangkok, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The shooter remained near a mall and had not yet been arrested, police said.

"We don't know why he did this. It seems he went crazy," Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said.

Amateur footage

Local media showed images of the soldier coming out of a car in front of the mall and firing a series of shots.

The images that circulated online showed scenes of panic, with people fleeing and what appeared to be the sound of automatic shots filling the air.

A video of a spectator showed a collapsed man behind the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was not clear if he was among the dead.

A woman interviewed by Thailand's Channel One television channel said she had heard shots while in the mall and hid in a clothing store with other people before escaping.

The shooter had initially gone to a house in the city and shot two people, before going to the gun shop at an army base and taking a new weapon, police said.

They added that he also shot at people at the army base.

The Thai army chief, Apirat Kongsompong, issued an order for local army commanders to hurry to the scene and investigate.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, a government spokeswoman said.

Thailand has one of the highest gun possession rates in the world, but mass firing of soldiers against civilians is rare.

Several shootings in court at the end of last year also renewed concern about armed violence in the country.

In a high profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by an employee in a court in eastern Thailand during a land dispute hearing.