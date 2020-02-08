Thai sergeant Berserk fires at least 21 in a mall, as it remains hidden inside

A dishonest Thai soldier was shot dead after killing at least 21 people in a arms rampage inside a mall after getting angry over a financial dispute.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, had been hiding in the basement of Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, a city 155 miles northeast of Bangkok, after opening fire on civilians terrorized yesterday afternoon.

He began his murderous uproar in his barracks around 3 pm on Saturday, where he executed his commander along with another soldier, before commanding a Humvee and starting the scene.

While driving down the highway to the mall, Thomma opened fire on civilians in a house and a Buddhist temple before entering the mall, where he was caught in a closed-circuit television that stalked the halls.

Thai media said the suspect's mother was being taken to the mall to try to convince him to surrender. When she was taken to a police car, she was heard saying & # 39; why did she do it? & # 39; with tears in the eyes.

The shooter was finally killed just before 2 a.m. GMT after being hidden in the basement for more than 14 hours.

An image shows Jakrapanth Thomma, who is the alleged attacker, in front of an explosion at the mall after it opened fire on Saturday.

The cafeteria staff hides in the store while gunman Jakapanth Thomma goes off to shoot in Thailand on Saturday

Creepy CCTV shows an armed man walking through a mall after killing at least 12 people who took hostages in Thailand tonight

There were fears that the shooter could try to hide in the crowd in panic. The images published on social networks showed people running through the car parks and aisles of the mall once they were released.

Police in the Crime Suppression Division urged fleeing buyers to "raise their hands,quot; and identify themselves on the ground floor "and authorities will evacuate."

Hospitals across the country prepared for a bleak night ahead when residents flooded the hospitals to donate blood and find relatives.

A brave lonely policeman is among those believed to have entered the mall to look for the shooter. The video shows him holding a semi-automatic pistol while stalking the empty floors of the building.

Previously, Thomma broadcast its wave of shots through Facebook posts that traced the attack from the army barracks in the city to the mall.

The gunman posted photos of himself online dressed in a complete tactical team and holding a rifle that he smuggled out of the arsenal of the army complex.

He also posed for a photograph in front of the burning mall with reports suggesting that the fire was caused by a gas canister that exploded when it was hit by a bullet.

Thomma also wrote several posts on his Facebook page, including & # 39; I should give up & # 39; and & # 39; no one can escape death & # 39 ;.

In a Facebook video, since it was removed, the assailant filmed from an open jeep saying: & # 39; I'm tired … I can't pull my finger anymore & # 39; and making a trigger symbol with his hand.

Thomma also posted a photo of a revolver with the captions "It's time to get excited,quot; and "nobody can avoid death." The gunman took arms from the army arsenal before embarking on his firing spree.

Thomma posted photos of himself armed with all his tactical equipment during the uproar in Thailand on Saturday

Thomma posted a photo of this weapon on his Facebook while crossing the city of Korat in northeastern Thailand, shooting civilians, members of the armed forces and the police today.

The video taken outside the mall showed people diving to cover themselves while the shots rang in the middle of Saturday afternoon. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person. A police officer was also killed, which raised the death toll to 21, Anutin said.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small lots by the police while searching for the gunman.

"We were scared and ran to hide in the bathrooms," said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people hid in the same room as her.

& # 39; I am so proud. I was very afraid of hurting myself & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

A volunteer rescuer told a bloody horror scene after his team took four bodies to the hospital.

"I've never seen anything like that," Peerapong Chatadee told AFP. & # 39; I feel so sad. He's a soldier, he shouldn't have shot at unarmed people.

Shortly before midnight, police announced that they had secured the aerial part of the mall, but was still looking for the shooter. Anutin said there were no more bodies left inside, but he added, "we don't know if there are additional injuries or deaths or not."

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep told Thai media that the first person killed was the commander of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had fired at others at his base and took weapons and ammunition before fleeing in an army Humvee.

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man shot while driving to the mall.

Local media previously showed images of the soldier leaving a car in front of the mall and firing a series of shots, sending people to run. People fled while at least one fire roared and what appeared to be the sound of automatic shots filled the air.

The mall was busy with shoppers on a long weekend for the Buddhist holidays of Makha Bucha.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-level steel and glass shopping mall is designed to resemble an airport terminal, with a simulated control tower and exit doors. A large model of a passenger plane hangs on the cables next to one of the main escalators.

CCTV images from inside showed the armed man dressed in black and wearing a mask, his weapon hanging over his shoulder with no signs of other people around.

& # 39; We don't know why he did this. It seems he went crazy & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

The Thai health minister told reporters that about 10 people were already in the hospital in a "critical condition."

Kongcheep said at least 21 people had died and it was not clear if the gunman had taken hostages at the mall.

"It is not known how many are still inside," he said.

The bloodshed began on Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people, including at least one soldier, at the home of a superior officer and then at nearby army barracks.

"He stole an army vehicle and headed downtown," said Lt. Col. of Police Mongkol Kuptasiri.

There, the armed man used stolen weapons from the military arsenal to bring the carnage to the city center, entering Terminal 21, an airport-themed mall full of colorful Lego sculptures, a carousel and huge replicas of points of reference of the whole world. the world.

"He used a machine gun and shot innocent victims that resulted in many injured and dead," said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Jakrapanth's motive remains unclear.

But throughout the day he posted images of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page as the attack developed, including & # 39; should I give up? & # 39; and & # 39; no one can escape death & # 39 ;.

Un miembro herido de las fuerzas de seguridad tailandesas es acorralado después de una redada dentro del centro comercial Terminal 21 para tratar de detener a un soldado en un alboroto después de un tiroteo masivo

Las fuerzas de seguridad tailandesas se refugian durante un tiroteo en el centro comercial Terminal 21 para tratar de detener a un soldado por un alboroto después de un tiroteo masivo

This screenshot taken on February 8, 2020 from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier wanted in connection with a deadly attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, shows him with a weapon in an unknown place.

This brochure published by the Crime Suppression Department of the Royal Thai Police on their Facebook page on February 8, 2020 shows a search poster of Jakapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier wanted in connection with a deadly attack in the northeastern city from Korat

Thomma publicó imágenes durante su ola de asesinatos en Facebook. At 19.20pm (1220GMT), he wrote & # 39; So tired & # 39 ;, with a photo of him holding a rifle. Facebook ha eliminado su cuenta desde entonces

Thomma aparece en camuflaje militar en una imagen publicada en su Facebook el sábado temprano.

A video of a spectator showed a collapsed man behind the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was not clear if he was among the dead.

A woman interviewed by Thailand's Channel One television channel said she had heard shots while in the mall and hid in a clothing store with other people before escaping.

The man who was identified by the police as a suspect had posted on his Facebook page the day before that "death is inevitable for everyone."

He also posted a picture of what he looked like with a gun.

"The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims that resulted in many injured and dead," a police spokesman said earlier this afternoon.

En las etapas iniciales, la gente no estaba segura de lo que estaba sucediendo.

Nattaya Nganiem, quien filmó un video desde fuera del centro comercial en el que se escucharon disparos, contó lo que experimentó.

Acabamos de salir del centro comercial después de comer. Mientras estábamos en nuestro automóvil en el lado opuesto, escuchamos un sonido fuerte y luego pudimos ver a la gente comenzar a quedarse sin combustible. Primero vi a una mujer salir corriendo del centro comercial histéricamente. Entonces un motociclista frente a ella simplemente corrió y dejó su motocicleta allí.

'Pensé, ¿qué está pasando? Entonces escuchamos varios disparos. El tipo de motocicleta probablemente había visto al pistolero desde donde estaba. No pudimos ver al pistolero pero pudimos escuchar el sonido del arma. Fue aterrador.

“ Estábamos adentro cenando y mi hijo estaba inusualmente inquieto, por eso nos fuimos, de lo contrario, nos habríamos quedado atrapados allí. No puedo creer que esto esté sucediendo en mi ciudad natal. Quiero decir, este centro comercial, vamos allí casi cada dos días. & # 39;

The sergeant major of the Thai army, Thomma, can be seen in a previous image

Una vez que llegó a casa y supo lo que había sucedido, se desmayó, dijo.

Nakhon Ratchasima, también conocido como Korat, se encuentra a unos 250 kilómetros (155 millas) al noreste de la capital tailandesa, Bangkok. Es un centro para la región del noreste relativamente más pobre y rural de Tailandia.

An officer said the soldier had been involved in a discussion about a land agreement and shot two people involved, another soldier and a woman.

Then, the man took a gun from the base where it is parked outside the city and headed to the mall, shooting people along the way.

The mall was closed and the street outside closed while authorities tried to arrest the gunman.

Facebook, donde aparecieron por primera vez los selfies de Thomma, envió sus condolencias a las víctimas y sus familias y dijo que no había lugar en Facebook para nadie que cometa o apoye tales atrocidades.

"We have removed the gunman's accounts from our services and will work 24 hours to remove any infringing content related to this attack as soon as we realize," he said.

The hashtags #KoratShootingRampage and #SaveKorat were trending on social networks in Thailand.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked on his Facebook page for blood donations at four hospitals near Korat.

The Thai army chief, Apirat Kongsompong, issued an order for local army commanders to hurry to the scene and investigate.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, a government spokeswoman said.

Police rush into a mall in Thailand when an armed man kills at least 12 and holds 16 hostages

Pictured is an explosion at the shopping mall in Thailand on Saturday where a gunman went on a shooting spree leaving at least 12 dead

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers managed by Bangkok-based real estate developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The shopping centers have flats inspired by the major cities of the world.

The size of the mall posed a challenge for security forces as they tried to capture the gunman. It consists of seven major retail plants, including one below ground level, and dozens of shops and restaurants. It also houses a movie theater on the top floor.

Many shopping centers in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances served by uniformed but unarmed security guards. The controls of those who enter are usually superficial at best.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand – but such major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shooting is rare, although there are occasionally armed clashes in the southern tip of the country, where authorities have fought for years against a long-standing separatist insurgency.

Several shootings in court at the end of last year also renewed concern about armed violence in the country of Southeast Asia.

In a high profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by an employee in a court in the east of the country during a land dispute hearing.

Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat, is one of the largest cities in northeastern Thailand, a rice growing area and one of the poorest regions in the country of 69 million.