Taxpayers face a huge bill to cover security at Princess Beatriz's wedding, says the police chief

Taxpayers face a bill of hundreds of thousands of pounds to cover security at Princess Beatriz's wedding, it was claimed today.

Beatrice, 31, Prince Andrew's eldest daughter and the Duchess of York, will marry her fiance, IEdoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, a Talian real estate developer, on May 29 at St James's Palace.

The service will be followed by a private reception, organized by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, announced yesterday.

But the Metropolitan Police and the Interior Ministry disagree on who will pay the bill, which could be several hundred thousand pounds, reports The Mirror.

As a "medium to large size event,quot; in central London, with members of the royal family traveling between two places, both guests and the public should be kept safe.

But since the forecasted costs are more than one percent of Met's annual budget, it can fall to the Ministry of Interior to help with costs through a "special grant," which is financed with taxpayers' money.

Dai Davies, former head of royal security at the Met, told the newspaper: "The truth is that despite the small list of guests, it should be monitored as a medium-to-large event for the safety of guests and the public that will undoubtedly be interested."

“ Because it is divided into two places with royals traveling between them, with a crowd gathering in London on a pleasant spring day, it is when it begins to get complicated with the extra layers of security and surveillance costs begin to increase, which could very easily become hundreds of thousands.

According to reports, the Interior Ministry has not yet received a request for a special grant to help with security costs.

A spokesman told MailOnline: "Any special grant request to cover police costs will be carefully considered according to the published guide."

The ceremony at St James's Palace (pictured for the baptism of Prince George) could cost several hundred thousand for the police.

The Duke of York, who retired from his royal duties last year in the midst of a continuing scandal around his friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will hand over his daughter when she marries her Italian fiance this spring.

It will be the first reception to be held in the palace since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011.

The three subsequent royal weddings have been in Windsor. Beatriz's sister, Princess Eugenia, married in 2018 in the Chapel of St. George, with a reception at the castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had exchanged vows there earlier that year.

The declaration of the royal family, published yesterday on Instagram, says: “ The wedding of SAR Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. The couple got engaged in Italy in September of 2019.

& # 39; Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.

As a & # 39; medium to large size event & # 39; In central London, with members of the royal family traveling between two places (inside the chapel of the Palace of St James in the photo), both guests and the public should be kept safe.

Several royal weddings have been held in the Royal Chapel, including that of Queen Victoria with Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg in 1840.

In 1893, the then Duke of York, the queen's current grandfather, and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later, King George V and Queen Mary) were married in the chapel.

Princess Beatrice, Prince George and Prince Louis were baptized in the chapel.

It is understood that Beatrice and Edoardo want their nuptials to be & # 39; discreet & # 39; and without the fanfare that surrounded the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The cost of his wedding of £ 2 million was very controversial.

Beatrice and Edo had been together for 11 months when they announced their engagement in September last year. The father of one Edo proposed with a ring that is estimated to cost £ 100,000, while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

Planning has been overshadowed by the ongoing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's friendship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

However, it is believed that Princess Beatrice will still be taken down the aisle by her father, with whom she shares a close relationship, and that her sister Eugenie will play a role in the wedding.

Last week it was reported that the Queen offered to celebrate the wedding at Buckingham Palace to give her granddaughter a "moral boost."

A friend told the Daily Mail: & # 39; Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept. It was a really special gesture, as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine did it in 2011 & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein intensified in December after a second woman who was allegedly abused by pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein said he had sex with the duke.

This happened after the prince denied having slept with Virginia Roberts, 17, at the Belgravia house of Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of trafficking young women to Epstein.

Earlier this week, one of Epstein's victims blamed Prince Andrew for not preventing the convicted sex offender from abusing women before sexually assaulting her.

Father of the Bride: Prince Andrew was seen leaving his Windsor home this morning while the royal family was preparing to announce the details of their daughter Beatrice's wedding.

He called on the Duke to cooperate with the FBI in his investigation, after US lawyer Geoffrey Berman, who heads the investigation of sex trafficking in Epstein, said the Duke has provided zero cooperation & # 39 ;, claiming that His attorneys had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI as part of the investigation.

It was reported that Andrew was "angry and bewildered,quot; by the claims, and sources told the Daily Telegraph that he was more than happy to talk to the FBI, but that he had not been contacted.

When the second son of the monarch left the royal duties, he said he was willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.

His resignation followed a car accident interview with Emily Maitlis of BBC Newsnight, after which he was criticized by critics for not showing regret or empathy for Epstein's victims.

Princess Beatrice's wedding will take place on May 29 in the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace, the Royal Family confirmed yesterday. The couple appears in the engagement session.

The wedding venue of Princess Beatriz Chapel Royal will provide an intimate family occasion to help with problems related to Prince Andrew & # 39 ;, according to a real expert …

The Queen kindly giving her permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James's Palace also demonstrates & # 39; the immense affection & # 39; that the monarch feels for Beatrice.

The chapel is a place full of real history, and coincidentally it is where the future bride was baptized in 1988.

Chapel Royal will provide an & # 39; intimate family occasion & # 39; to help with the problems surrounding his father, Prince Andrew, said the real expert Robert Jobson

It is also where Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg on February 10, 1840.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told FEMAIL that the chapel will provide a & # 39; much more intimate family occasion & # 39; for the nuptials, which said & # 39; will help with the problems related to the Duke of York at this time & # 39 ;.

Prince Andrew retired from real work last year after a violent reaction after a BBC interview discussing his relationship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. He was also forced to give up his affiliations with charities after the scandal.

Jobson added: & # 39; The Royal Chapel is an important choice, and it is not degrading Beatrice. After all, it was the place for a Queen's wedding, and not just any Queen: Victoria, who had been on the throne for three years when she married her cousin, Prince Albert.

The Queen has given her kind permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James's Palace

The chapel is where Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg on February 10, 1840.

"I think it will be a much smaller matter for family and close friends and the party will again be very hidden in the palace gardens, far from prying eyes."

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Call Me Diana, the Princess of Wales herself, also said that Beatrice's choice of place is "smart."

"St James's Palace is the oldest palace in Britain and its chapel is unique even to the Windors," he told FEMAIL.

It's not as great as St. Paul's Abbey or Westminster, which are reserved for the most veteran royals. When his parents were married in Westminster, Prince Andrew was still the second in the line of the throne. But what he lacks in greatness makes up for it in an extraordinary story.

The chapel is a place full of real history, and coincidentally is where the bride was baptized in 1988

& # 39; It was not only where Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in the chapel, but also where the queen's parents were married. His father was still the Duke of York.

"The permission to marry in this chapel shows the immense affection that the Queen feels for her granddaughter."

In addition to its remarkable nuptials, the place offers regular services that are open to the general public, in addition to hosting some unique Royal services.

More recently, the chapel was chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the christening of their children, Prince George, six, in October 2013, and Prince Louis, one, in July last year.

Before Prince George, the couple said they had made the decision & # 39; very personal & # 39; of using the chapel where the body of Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, lay in front of the altar for a week before his funeral in 1997 so that his family could pay their last respects.

The ceremonies were attended by four generations of the Royal Family, including The Queen, Prince Charles and the proud father Prince William.

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, was baptized in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

The Royal Chapel decorated with Holbein is, in the words of a royal helper, & # 39; a historic chapel, quite intimate & # 39 ;.

A general view of the interior of the Royal Chapel in the Palace of St James, where Princess Beatrice will marry in May

The chapel was also where Elizabeth I recited her prayers for the defense of the kingdom against the threat of the Spanish Navy in 1588.

In April 2011, Kate Middleton chose her chapel to be formally confirmed in the Church of England before her marriage to Prince William.

Other notable historical weddings that took place in the Royal Chapel include the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Victoria, Royal Princess.

He married Prince Friedrich Wilhelm of Prussia, later German Emperor Friedrich III, in 1858.

In 1893, the Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck, later King George V and Queen Mary, married in the chapel.

With the permission of the Queen, the chapel is still used for baptisms, weddings and funerals of members of the Royal House.

The existence of a Royal Chapel itself dates back many centuries and, originally, it was not a building but an establishment: a body of priests and singers to meet the spiritual needs of the Sovereign.

During the times of the Tudors, the Chapel followed the Sovereign throughout the country to any palace or large house that was in favor at that time.

Since the Whitehall Palace caught fire in the late 17th century, the Royal Chapel has been based exclusively on the St James Palace.

With the permission of the Queen, the chapel is still used for baptisms, weddings and funerals of members of the Royal House. In the picture: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children at the christening of Prince Louis last year

It was built by Henry VIII after his fourth short-term marriage with Ana de Cleves, and it is believed that the heart of Mary I is buried under the choir stalls.

At the end of the Civil War, Charles I also received the Sacrament of Holy Communion in the Royal Chapel at the Palace of St. James before his execution in Whitehall in 1649.

Several changes were made to the building in 1836, with the addition of side galleries and a new roof to match the original 1540 figures.

The Chapel Royal also has a long musical history with many notable organists and composers who have performed there. Among the best known are Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, Orlando Gibbons and Henry Purcell, who lived in an apartment suite inside the Palace.

Each year, on January 6, the ceremony of the Epiphany of the offering of gold, frankincense and myrrh in the name of the Sovereign takes place during the service of Holy Choral Communion in the chapel.

It is believed that the poet John Dryden, who was frequently in debt, used to take refuge with Purcell in his apartments to avoid the claws of persistent creditors.

One of the most notable organists and composers of the Chapel was George Frederick Handel, who was appointed by George II as & # 39; Composer of Musick of His Majesty & # 39; s Chappel Royal & # 39; in 1723.

The title was built to allow Handel, still a German citizen, to contribute to the musical development of the Royal Chapel without being a member of it.

Handel composed the great anthem & # 39; Zadok the Priest & # 39; for the coronation of George II in 1727. The song has been used in all coronations since then. and it is also sung in the Royal Maundy service in which the Queen distributes money from Maundy to the older members of the church the day before Good Friday.

The nearby Queen's Chapel was built by James I for his son's Catholic girlfriend, later Charles I, and designed by Inigo Jones.

It is also synonymous with the title of the Duke of York: the chapel is home to a magnificent golden silver plaque, almost all made in the Restoration and used to decorate the altar on holidays.

Among the main pieces there is a set of altar candelabra engraved with the monogram of the Duke of York, later James II (1661), as well as two alms dishes of Charles II and the great plate of coronation alms of Charles II of 1660 .