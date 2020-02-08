Taimur Ali Khan | filmfare.com

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most famous star children in B-town. Little Munchkin has won everyone with his cute pranks. The media is always looking for images and videos of baby Tim too. While Taimur is currently attending game school in Mumbai, reports suggest that he will soon have to follow the educational tradition of the Pataudi family.

Rumors suggest that Kareena wants to send Taimur to England in a boarding school for her education. This is the same school where Saif's father, the late Mansoor Ali Pataudi and then also Saif, Sabaa Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan studied. All the children have studied in England and Bebo wants Taimur to do the same.



However, Saif Ali Khan wants to spend more time with Taimur and doesn't really want to send his son abroad so soon. Commenting on Saif himself in an interview, he said: "Now I'm a little more patient, while when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was trying to build my career. Since I really didn't know what I wanted, I was a little more selfish when it was about giving them more time. "