Taapsee Pannu votes with his family for the Delhi 2020 elections

Taapsee Pannu has just shown that she is a responsible citizen. Despite his busy schedule, he arrived in the capital to cast his vote for the elections to the Delhi assembly. Tapsee, along with his parents and his sister, left early in the morning to exercise their right to vote. After which the whole family even posed for a photo. The actress published the family photo on her social networks and captioned it, "Pannu Parivaar,quot; has voted. And you? "#VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts



%MINIFYHTMLa9149d2f2eee2e09c7763522341733a913% %MINIFYHTMLa9149d2f2eee2e09c7763522341733a914%

After a busy day in Mumbai, Taapsee along with his mother traveled to the capital. She shared a photo of the flight on social media, stating that she was ready to cast her vote in the Delhi Assembly elections that are scheduled for today. After arriving home after the vote, Taapsee compared the ink marks on her finger with those of her sister Shagun on her social networks.

%MINIFYHTMLa9149d2f2eee2e09c7763522341733a915% %MINIFYHTMLa9149d2f2eee2e09c7763522341733a916%

On the professional front, Taapsee will soon be seen in the director of Anubhav Sinha, Thappad. The film tells the story of a married woman who reassesses her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. The social drama also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul and Dia Mirza in important roles.