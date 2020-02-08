Synophobia will not save you from the coronavirus | USA UU. And canada

%MINIFYHTMLd378a3b75c45afbd2aea7d0fd779fa8911% %MINIFYHTMLd378a3b75c45afbd2aea7d0fd779fa8912%

Shortly after the first Canadian case of the new coronavirus was announced in January, David Shao, a health worker from Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba Province, mocked his colleagues to go home and stop "spreading the virus,quot;. He was not sick; He was, however, the only Chinese person in his workplace.

Shao arrived in Canada in 1989 from Shanghai, China. He had never been to Wuhan. In fact, I had not been abroad for more than a year. Unfortunately, these comments were too familiar. During the SARS outbreak in 2003, his colleagues also told him to "stay away,quot; and "go home."

Shao's experiences during these two outbreaks are a reality for many Chinese in Canada and beyond. As with the SARS, the latest health epidemic is a reminder of widespread racism that considers Chinese populations to be inherently foreign, unhygienic and disease carriers.

There have been countless social media posts that label the Chinese as "dirty,quot; and "unclean." A video of a Chinese woman eating bat soup allegedly in a Wuhan restaurant went viral and was accompanied by the claim that the outbreak began from such practices.

That the video was filmed on the Pacific island of Palau, that the dish is a local delicacy (not Chinese) and that the outbreak didn't start of a "bat soup,quot; did not seem to matter to those who eagerly believed that the Chinese get sick because they eat "disgusting"food.

But illness and poor hygiene have less to do with what you eat and more with the condition in which food is prepared. And that is often determined by bad policies and lack of control instead of the food preferences of an ethnic group.

The Chinese have faced perceptions of being "unhygienic,quot; and "dirty,quot; long before SARS and the coronavirus. Already in the Opium Wars of the nineteenth century, the Chinese nation was known as the "sick man of East Asia." This insult took a literal turn as Chinese immigrants in North America became associated with poor hygiene and disease propensity.

At the end of the 19th century, in Canada, it was not uncommon for white-owned restaurants to announce that they did not employ Chinese workers. One of those restaurants in the city of Victoria said: "The stomach of a person with refined tastes must rebel at the mere idea that his dinner has been cooked by a Chinese," shortly after replacing his Chinese chefs with Germans.

This perception of the Chinese as unhygienic was often drawn from the poor living conditions in the Chinese neighborhoods. In 1887, Vancouver's Chinatown was described by reporters as "a monstrosity for civilization,quot; and "pest producer." In 1890, during a cholera scare in Vancouver, the local press demanded that the government take action against the city's Chinatown.

Despite the lack of evidence that cholera had emerged in the neighborhood, the city council designated Chinatown as an "official entity,quot; in the rounds of medical health officers and in health committee reports, a designation which placed the neighborhood under more detailed scrutiny for violations of the law. Other designated entities included sewerage, collection sites, slaughterhouses and pig ranches, none of which was residential.

In fact, the Chinese lived in bad conditions, but that was not their fault. Despite repeated requests to improve infrastructure, local authorities had neglected the immigrant area for years, seeing it as a low priority. As a result, Chinatown was filled with garbage and manure, as it lacked a sewer system, while its residents lived in overcrowded spaces without ventilation.

Due to government negligence, these communities experienced higher rates of contagious diseases, including tuberculosis. Wastewater was finally introduced in 1896, but overcrowding was not resolved. Instead, city authorities often resorted to the demolition of houses in Chinatown on the grounds that were "dangerous for the health of the city,quot;, leaving many Chinese workers homeless.

Today, conditions in Canadian slums have improved markedly, but stigma has remained and outbreaks of SARS and coronavirus have I just added more fuel to the fire.

The Lunar New Year is a particularly busy time for Chinese companies, but this year due to the news of the epidemic, Chinese malls and restaurants across the country remained empty. The Federation of Chinese Canadians in the city of Markham, Ontario, reported that some Chinese companies have suffered losses of between 20 and 90 percent as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, Toronto's Chinese neighborhoods saw their revenues fall between 40 percent and 80 percent.

And although some of the most marginalized communities are suffering the financial consequences of the outbreak and public panic, the Canadian authorities are not only doing little to address anti-Chinese racism and popular misconceptions, but in some places they are undermining capacity from local doctors. facilities to deal with a possible outbreak.

In Ontario, the conservative government of Doug Ford is in the process of consolidating 35 public health units into 10 as a savings measure. These public health units provide control of infectious diseases and inspections in restaurants, crucial measures to ensure sanitation standards are met. Consolidation could lead to layoffs that affect the provision of services.

These cuts are occurring along with the government's gutting of the Employment Standards Act, eliminating sick days paid and requiring workers to submit sickness notes to take vacations. Countless studios have shown that employees without paid sick leave were much more likely to continue working when they had symptoms, with the risk of disease transmission, rather than resting at home.

Not surprisingly, in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, more than 175 health workers have signed an open letter demanding that the Ontario government restore the provisions of paid sick days.

In the end, what would help Canada prevent an outbreak is to strengthen its health care sector and ensure that its financial needs are met. However, what I definitely wouldn't avoid is leaving xenophobia and synophobia out of control.

Our organization, the Toronto Chapter of the Canadian Chinese National Council, continues to receive numerous emails, phone calls and social media messages blaming the Chinese for the virus. In a classic case of blaming the victims, they even accused us in an email of inflaming social divisions by publicly confronting racism.

It is clear to us that conjuring centuries-old stereotypes about the Chinese will not help Canadians to stay safe from the coronavirus. However, it could break communities.

Kate Shao and Kennes Lin also co-authored this article. Kate is the director of the Toronto Chapter of the Canadian Chinese National Council and works as a human rights lawyer. Kennes is the co-chair of the Toronto Chapter of the Canadian Chinese National Council and works as a Registered Social Worker in Toronto in mental health for immigrants.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.