Swede Armand Duplantis breaks the world pole vault record | Athletics News

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men's world record in Poland

The Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has broken the men's world record with a height of six meters and 17 cm.

Duplantis established the new brand at an indoor meeting in Torun, Poland, breaking the record set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in 2014 by just one centimeter.

It is a strong statement before the pole vault competition at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

"It's something I wanted since I was three years old," Duplantis said of his record.

"It's a great year, but it's a good way to start it."

Nicknamed Mondo, Duplantis broke the world record in his second attempt on Saturday after winning the competition easily. He tried the record without success at another meeting in Germany four days ago.

The 20-year-old, born and raised in the United States, was a child prodigy who broke age group records on his way to join the pole vault elite. He chose to compete internationally for Sweden, his mother's country of origin, and won the silver medal at last year's world championships.

The record must be officially ratified by World Athletics, which does not approve the records until you receive confirmation of a clean doping test of the event.