Swansea 2-3 Derby: Rams films the five-goal thriller | Soccer news

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Liberty Stadium





Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Derby

Derby secured his first visitor victory since the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship season thanks to the late attack by Tom Lawrence that ended with a 3-2 victory at Swansea.

Martyn Waghorn's first tap-in was canceled by two goals in two minutes by Yan Dhanda and Kyle Naughton after the interval.

But Phillip Cocu's team recovered with goals from Duane Holmes and Welsh Lawrence Lawrence to get only their second victory on the road throughout the season.

The hosts made two changes from the side that won a difficult draw at Preston last time.

Connor Roberts returned from a shoulder injury to get back on the right side, while Wayne Routledge entered for the Bersant Celina wound.

Martyn Waghorn scored the first Derby game

Rams manager Cocu kept faith in 10 of the players who crushed Stoke 4-0 in his last league outing, with the only change ahead when Chris Martin gave way to Jason Knight.

The alteration meant that Waghorn led the line for the Rams, and it took only eight minutes to reach the score at Liberty Stadium.

Lawrence aimed with a shot from 25 yards that forced Freddie Woodman to jump into the post, but the rebound fell kindly on Waghorn, who took advantage of his tenth goal of the season.

Swansea offered little in response during a flat performance of the first half until Matt Grimes sent a free kick into the Derby box in the halftime hit.

Joe Rodon got up to meet the cross, but headed wide when Derby was ahead of the break.

But Swansea's double quick shot ensured that Derby's long wait for a win was continued.

Dhanda was hired for the second period and made an almost instantaneous impact when the swans leveled off after 56 minutes.

The young midfielder robbed Knight of possession and stepped into the middle of the Rams before cornering a low shot beyond Ben Hamer in the lower corner.

And Cooper's team came forward two minutes later, after a moment of chaos in the defense of the Derby.

Hamer came out, but couldn't pick up Andre Ayew's splintered ball, which allowed Rhian Brewster to get in and steal the ball so Naughton would crash into the unprotected net.

But Swansea's advantage lasted less than eight minutes when Holmes fired a half volley over Woodman after Waghorn's demolition was only half clear.

And the return was completed with 10 minutes to play, as both sides looked for a winner.

Routledge's cheap pass inside his own half was cut by George Bird, who ran forward to launch a counterattack.

Waghorn took possession and left the ball for Lawrence to shoot a shot under the stationary Woodman to get a 3-2 victory that leaves Derby just seven points from the play-offs.