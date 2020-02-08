Summary and Summary of League One: Sunderland beat Ipswich; Portsmouth, Coventry wins | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6202f08f9eac1f5bc030fca0b944b81511% %MINIFYHTML6202f08f9eac1f5bc030fca0b944b81512%







It was a good day for applicants for the promotion of League One, with the exception of Ipswich.

See the goals and highlights of League One

Rotherham he had already maintained his momentum at the top of the table with the victory in Lincoln Friday night and Wycombe, Peterborough, Coventry, Portsmouth Y Sunderland All collected three points on Saturday, the latter at the expense of Ipswich.

Wycombe held second place after winning Bristol Rovers 3-1. Adebayo Akinfenwa opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he converted the daisy cross from Dominic Gape.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson restored parity with a 20-yard strike, but a quick double shot caused the hosts to put the game out of reach. Jamal Blackman did well to avoid Joe Jacobson's powerful shot with Darius Charles on hand to turn the rebound at home before Matt Bloomfield shot home the third from inside the area in the 41st minute.

Peterborough achieved five straight wins with an impressive 4-0 victory over fading Oxford.

The blows of Siriki Dembele, a double of the top scorer of the division, Ivan Toney, and a fourth quarter of Josh Knight kept Posh after the top two even though Nathan Thompson was ejected.

A late goal by Maxime Biamou was enough to give Coventry the three points when they beat a brave Bolton side in an entertaining 2-1 victory.

Portsmouth continued its assault on automatic promotion places as a 2-0 victory in Tranmere Leave Kenny Jackett next to just six points from first place. The goals of Sean Raggett (13) and Ryan Williams (51) gave the visitors their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Ipswich

Chris Maguire scored an 81-minute winner when Sunderland beat his opponents Ipswich and returned to the play-off spots with a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Blackpool they finally picked up their first 2020 victory with a routine 2-1 victory at home because of problems Southend.

A goal in each half for top scorer Armand Gnanduillet secured three vital points for Simon Grayson's side when the Shrimpers got into deeper relegation problems despite Stephen McLaughlin's late attack.

Ten men Rig retained by a point won with effort in a goalless draw against Gillingham in the Pirelli stadium.

The Brewers had to play the last quarter of the game, a light man after Oliver Sarkic picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Connor Ogilvie when Albion tried to launch a quick counterattack.

Paddy Madden's last winner saw Wooden fleet hit AFC Wimbledon 2-1 to achieve consecutive league wins for the first time since September.

Oliver Rathbone rescued an important point for Rochdale as his late equalizer won a 1-1 draw at Doncaster.

Omar Beckles' 62-minute goal was canceled by Ryhs Healey as Shrewsbury Y MK Don He played a 1-1 draw at New Meadow.