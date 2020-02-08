Stranger than fiction: TV moments of craziest true crimes

HBO Netflix Zumapress / E! Illustration
"There it is. You're trapped!"
It's been five years since HBO debuted Jinx, a six-part documentary series by the director Andrew Jarecki which introduced much of the world to the heir of New York City real estate and alleged murderer Robert Durst, on February 8, 2015. The success of the series will not only boost our current obsession with television about real crimes, aided by the arrival of the series. Serial Podcast last October, but by the time it was over, it would offer one of the most amazing moments the genre has seen, both before and since.
We are talking, of course, of the moment when Durst, suspected of murdering his first wife. Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in New York in 1982, old friend Susan Berman, who was killed in California in 2000, and neighbor Morris Black, who was killed in Texas in 2001, entered a bathroom after belching uncontrollably during a particularly tense interrogation with Jarecki and seemed to be framed in a still hot microphone.
"What the hell did I do? I killed them all, of course."
The night before the final was issued, Durst was arrested in New Orleans by the FBI with a first-degree murder order signed by a Los Angeles judge in connection with Berman's murder. In a strange symmetry, his trial is scheduled to begin almost five years after the day after the program began airing on February 10.
(It should be noted that, during a court date in April 2019, a transcript of the series revealed that the final comments of the Durst bomb had been edited and presented out of order, although Jarecki and his co-authors argued that the editions were "completely representative of what Durst said ")
In honor of Jinx To start a madness that shows no signs of slowing down, let's take a look at all the crazy moments that the genre has delivered in the last five years.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202016 / rs_1024x759-200206113654-1024-robert-durst-jinx-hbo.ct.020620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070726″ alt=”Robert Durst, The Jinx, The Life and Death of Robert Durst”/>
Marc Smerling / courtesy of HBO
Jinx
We're not sure what was most shocking about this six-part series of director's HBO 2015 Andrew Jarecki: That real estate heir and accused killer Robert Durst He offered to be interviewed by the filmmaker for more than 20 hours for several years or that the last moments of the program caught Durst in a successful microphone, belching uncontrollably, while saying to himself: "What the hell did I do? everyone, of course. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202016 / rs_1024x759-200206111842-1024-dominique-gardner-surviving-r-kelly-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070710″ alt=”Dominique Gardner, Surviving R. Kelly II”/>
Lifetime
Survive R. Kelly
While the accusations made against R. Kelly Throughout the six parts of Lifetime Docuseries in 2019 they were shocking and disgusting, nothing caught us more than witnessing the (and eventually successful) rescue attempt of Dominique Gardner (seen previously participating in this year's sequel), one of the singer's girlfriends in disgrace, by her distraught mother Michelle Kramer. It was really heartbreaking.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202016 / rs_1024x759-200206111802-1024-the-staircase-netflix.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070709″ alt=”Stairs”/>
Netflix
Stairs
He who Really It started all This series of 13 episodes of the French director. Jean-Xavier de Lestrade after the trial of the criminal novelist Michael Peterson after he was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen In 2001, it started as a 2004 miniseries before reaching Netflix in 2018 with follow-up episodes, and helped lay the foundation for everything that has happened since then. The turns in the case are increasingly strangers than the previous one, but none other than the introduction of the (surprisingly plausible) theory that the real culprit was an owl. Yes, you read it right.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202016 / rs_1024x759-200206111704-1024-dont-f-with-cats-netflix.png? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070708″ alt=”Don't fuck with cats”/>
Netflix
Don't fuck with cats
This three-part series, launched by Netflix at the end of 2019, has all the madness you're looking for: Internet detectives with more skills than the real police, a megalomaniac killer who denies every stereotype you've heard about Canadians when sending parts of the Body. to government officials by mail and a connection to the movie Basic instinct so shameless that your jaw will really hit the ground when everything is clear.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202016 / rs_1024x759-200206111627-1024-wild-wild-country-netflix.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070707″ alt=”Wild wild country”/>
Netflix
Wild wild country
By the time the central conflict in this six-part Netflix series, launched in 2018, between the Rajneeshpuram community and the people of Wasco County, Oregon, becomes what is considered the greatest biological warfare attack in the history of USA UU. will be stunned And who can forget one of the perpetrators of the attack? Ma Anand Sheela, the former spokesman of the Rajneesh movement and caustic secretary of the founder Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh? She planned to kill the federal prosecutor appointed by President Reagan to investigate them, after all.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "506,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016717 / rs_1024x576-160817072928-1024.the-case-of-jonbenet-ramsey.81716.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 742904″ alt=”The case of Jonbenet Ramsey”/>
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
The case of: JonBenét Ramsey
The craziest of these CBS 2016 docuseries that mark the twentieth anniversary of the murder of the six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét it was that someone believed that the research team would really find something close to the truth. And the possible accusation of that brother Burke It was the culprit that CBS Corp. was finally found to sue for defamation, seeking no less than $ 250 million in compensatory damages and no less than $ 500 million in punitive damages. The case was settled out of court.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018330 / rs_1024x759-180430072003-1024-2-evil-genius-ch.043018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 905877″ alt=”Evil genius”/>
Netflix
Evil genius
Any series of true crimes that begins with a bank robber with a bomb around his neck dying during a televised confrontation with state police when the bomb, you know, explodes, is destined to be unable to live up to that tragic incident. or crazy of the craziest stories you've ever heard In the case of this four-part series of Netflix 2018, it is the last, thanks, in large part, to the mastermind of the serial killer Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016012 / rs_1024x759-160112191232-1024-Brendan_Dassey-making-murdered.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 681579″ alt=”Brendan Dassey, making a murderer”/>
AP Photo / Dan Powers, pool
Making a killer
The craziest part of this 2015 historical series, the first of its kind that Netflix had conveyed, was the irritating look at the failures of the justice system. Whatever you think Steven Avery in connection with the murder of Teresa Halbach, we must not stop seeing his 16-year-old nephew Brendan Dassey that the interrogators confer a confession without any lawyer or parent present.
