Stranger than fiction: TV moments of craziest true crimes

"There it is. You're trapped!"

It's been five years since HBO debuted Jinx, a six-part documentary series by the director Andrew Jarecki which introduced much of the world to the heir of New York City real estate and alleged murderer Robert Durst, on February 8, 2015. The success of the series will not only boost our current obsession with television about real crimes, aided by the arrival of the series. Serial Podcast last October, but by the time it was over, it would offer one of the most amazing moments the genre has seen, both before and since.

We are talking, of course, of the moment when Durst, suspected of murdering his first wife. Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in New York in 1982, old friend Susan Berman, who was killed in California in 2000, and neighbor Morris Black, who was killed in Texas in 2001, entered a bathroom after belching uncontrollably during a particularly tense interrogation with Jarecki and seemed to be framed in a still hot microphone.

"What the hell did I do? I killed them all, of course."