Spotted: Kareena Kapoor Khan leaving the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. The actress, without a doubt, is one of the most fashionable actresses we have in the industry. Whether on the red carpet, in movie promotions or at the airport, Kareena knows how to get attention with her wardrobe choices.

Earlier today, our cameras saw the actress at Mumbai airport when she was heading to Chandigarh to resume filming her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bebo looked super stylish with a brown sweater over a pair of blue jeans. Rocking a red lip and a high bun with a pair of black sunglasses, Kareena succeeded at this airport effortlessly.

Look at the photos of the actress here,