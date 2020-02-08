Sonny Demi Lovato's sweet optimism with a chance

When she's not touching the Super Bowl and Grammys audiences, it seems like half of Demi lovatoThe work of these days remains positive and hopeful against all odds.

Therefore, it is logical that his innovative role appears in a program with optimism directly in the title.

Sunny with a chance of premiered 11 years ago on Disney Channel, starring Lovato as Sonny Munroe, a girl from a small town in the Midwest who wins a quest for national talent and gets a role in So random!, A sketch of comedy filming in Los Angeles, so, of course, you have to pack and move to an unknown environment, the palm-infested forests of sunny southern California.