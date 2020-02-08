Soldier kills several on a shooting spree in Thailand, police say

This is a developing story. Please check the updates.
BANGKOK – A soldier armed with an assault rifle shot at a military base and a mall on Saturday, killed several people and broadcast himself on Facebook Live, according to police and local news reports.
Authorities said the gunman was a soldier who shot a superior officer and wounded several others at the military base. He then drove northeast about nine miles from the base to the Terminal 21 shopping center in the city of Korat, where he killed some of his victims, according to press reports.
Local media, which said they traveled to the mall in a stolen Humvee, estimated the death toll at up to 12.
A soldier He is believed to be connected to the attack and posted images of himself on his Facebook page on Saturday wearing a helmet and camouflage clothing. "I'm tired now," he says in a moment, and "I can't move my finger anymore." The Facebook page was removed shortly after.
A police spokesman, Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen, said a soldier had shot at military officers but could not confirm the number of victims or that the sergeant was the gunman.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kongcheep Tantravanich, also said a soldier had shot several people at the base of the Suthampitak army in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
"He shot and killed his superior officer," he said. "He also shot and wounded military officers."
The area around the mall in Korat had been cordoned off, and local media reported that many people were trapped inside the mall while the siege continued.
Ryn Jirenuwat reported from Bangkok, and Richard C. Paddock from Denpasar, Indonesia. Muktita Suhartono contributed reports from Bangkok.
%MINIFYHTML415ca1f28ec9b7154239d1050c437d8e13%