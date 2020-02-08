Soldier kills several on a shooting spree in Thailand, police say

This is a developing story. Please check the updates.

BANGKOK – A soldier armed with an assault rifle shot at a military base and a mall on Saturday, killed several people and broadcast himself on Facebook Live, according to police and local news reports.

Authorities said the gunman was a soldier who shot a superior officer and wounded several others at the military base. He then drove northeast about nine miles from the base to the Terminal 21 shopping center in the city of Korat, where he killed some of his victims, according to press reports.

Local media, which said they traveled to the mall in a stolen Humvee, estimated the death toll at up to 12.