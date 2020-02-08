Soldier armed with rifle kills at least 17 in Thailand

A Thai soldier was enraged at a mall, killing at least 20 people and taking a dozen hostages while broadcasting the mass murder on Facebook and posing for selfies.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, began his murderous rampage this afternoon at his headquarters, where he executed his commander along with two other soldiers, before commanding a humvee and starting the scene.

While driving on the highway to Terminal 21 Mall in Korat, a city 155 miles northeast of Bangkok, Thomma opened fire on civilians along the road.

Reports say the frantic soldier also sprayed bullets in a Buddhist temple on the way to the mall, where he is hiding hostage when police approach.

The gunman posted photos of himself online dressed in a complete tactical team and holding a rifle that he smuggled out of the arsenal of the army complex.

Thomma also wrote several posts on his Facebook page, including & # 39; I should give up & # 39; and & # 39; no one can escape death & # 39 ;.

In a Facebook video, since it was removed, the assailant filmed from an open jeep saying: & # 39; I'm tired … I can't pull my finger anymore & # 39; and making a trigger symbol with his hand.

Thomma also posted a photo of a revolver with the caption: "It's time to get excited."

Members of the security forces evacuate people from a mall after a shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand today (left and right). Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said a rescue team had successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall. It is still believed that the shooter is in the area

The shooter remained near the mall and had not yet been arrested, police said.

Local media showed images of the soldier coming out of a car in front of a mall and shooting a series of shots, sending people to run. People fled while at least one fire roared and what appeared to be the sound of automatic shots filled the air.

At least 17 people died and 21 were injured in a shooting by a soldier in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, in the northeast of the country, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

Local media reported that the armed man confiscated weapons from the army arsenal before embarking on the wave of gunfire in the city center.

It was also not clear if the gunman had taken hostages inside the mall or how many people could still be inside.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said a rescue team had successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall, where they had been trapped for hours. The center is a voluntary emergency relief organization that helps during accidents and disasters.

The shooter seemed to be armed with an assault rifle, based on a security camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started at approximately 3:30 p.m.

& # 39; We don't know why he did this. It seems he went crazy & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

Local police, unlike other reports, said the shooter had initially gone to a house in the city and shot two people. They said he then took a new weapon from the gun shop at his army base to kill his commander and colleagues.

A video of a spectator showed a collapsed man behind the wheel of a car in a pool of blood. It was not clear if he was among the dead.

A woman interviewed by Thailand's Channel One television channel said she had heard shots while in the mall and hid in a clothing store with other people before escaping.

The man who was identified by the police as a suspect had posted on his Facebook page the day before that "death is inevitable for everyone."

He also posted a picture of what he looked like with a gun.

Thai soldiers are shown preparing (left) and entering (right) the mall, where the gunman is still free today in Korat

Thomma has been broadcasting the attack on Facebook Live. At 19.20pm (1220GMT), he wrote & # 39; So tired & # 39 ;, with a photo of him holding a rifle. He went down the stream shortly after.

"The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims that resulted in many injured and dead," a police spokesman said earlier this afternoon.

An officer said the soldier had been involved in a discussion about a land agreement and shot two people involved, another soldier and a woman.

Then, the man took a gun from the base where it is parked outside the city and headed to the mall, shooting people along the way.

The mall was closed and the street outside closed while authorities tried to arrest the gunman.

Facebook, where the live broadcast first appeared, sent condolences to the victims and their families and said there was no place on Facebook for anyone who commits or supports such atrocities.

"We have removed the gunman's accounts from our services and will work 24 hours to remove any infringing content related to this attack as soon as we realize," he said.

The hashtags #KoratShootingRampage and #SaveKorat were trending on social networks in Thailand.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asked on his Facebook page for blood donations at four hospitals near Korat.

The Thai army chief, Apirat Kongsompong, issued an order for local army commanders to hurry to the scene and investigate.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, a government spokeswoman said.

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers managed by Bangkok-based real estate developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The shopping centers have flats inspired by the major cities of the world.

The size of the mall could pose a challenge to security forces while trying to capture the gunman. It consists of seven major retail plants, including one below ground level, and dozens of shops and restaurants. It also houses a movie theater on the top floor.

Many shopping centers in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances served by uniformed but unarmed security guards. The controls of those who enter are usually superficial at best.

Armed violence is not unknown in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shooting is rare, although there are occasionally armed clashes in the southern tip of the country, where authorities have fought for years against a long-standing separatist insurgency.

Several shootings in court at the end of last year also renewed concern about armed violence in the country of Southeast Asia.

In a high profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by an employee in a court in the east of the country during a land dispute hearing.

Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat, is one of the largest cities in northeastern Thailand, a rice growing area and one of the poorest regions in the country of 69 million.

