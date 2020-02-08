Snoop Dogg will continue to hit Gayle King until he sees her face to face

Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to criticize Gayle King for his questions about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003 to Lisa Leslie. After he got a violent reaction from the way he did it, he is explaining why he will keep the same energy until he sees her face to face.

Snoop made a profane tirade that referred to Gayle as a "funky dog ​​head b ****". This was before the CBS host went out and closed the network by publishing the clip out of context.

Although many were on his side that Gayle was wrong, there were others who felt he could have called her without disrespecting him that way.

Snoop spoke with Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his point of view on things after seeing his apology.

Got You have Lisa Leslie, a star, a great player and Olympic gold medalist who actually grew up with Kobe. So, it is as if certain people were not like that, so in Lisa's mind, she feels, "Why do you keep asking the question when the case is dismissed?" I wasn't even guilty. So, if it was so serious and without disrespecting the victim, but if it was so serious, if you did that to me, I will go up to the witness stand and go out to make sure you're going to spend some time. Period! & # 39;

The rapper also felt that his words could affect his children, who may not know much about the case.

‘Mine was … that was in 2003. Some of his children were not even born. So when you mention that, you bring them information that they don't need to know anything about, do you understand what I am saying? I'm thinking of them. "

Snoop also called his weak apology.

What do you think about Snoop's perspective?



