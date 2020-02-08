Snoop Dogg says he didn't want to harm Gayle King in his previous message

%MINIFYHTMLa804a0e4ce1e868fff30a0e23ed9039911% %MINIFYHTMLa804a0e4ce1e868fff30a0e23ed9039912%

Roommates, Uncle Snoop is back with another headscarf video. Only this time, your message is not so hard.

We know they didn't forget their last video message to Gayle King, after their comments about Kobe Bryant, and although he said some not-so-nice things, Snoop Dogg says he didn't mean to hurt Gayle.

Earlier, Snoop reviewed Gayle about some questions he asked Lisa Leslie about past accusations against Kobe Bryant. Snoop makes it clear that, while most of the world is mourning, he feels that Gayle's questions have tarnished Kobe's legacy.

The video has sparked an even bigger conversation around Kobe, his legacy and his family, and Snoop says his message may have been misunderstood.

"I am a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for people who felt that Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family," says Snoop. "I didn't want him to hurt her, I didn't threaten her."

He continues, expressing that his only desire was to convey the message that Gayle should be more respectful of Kobe, his wife and his legacy.

What do you think, Roomies? Uncle Snoop needed to apologize for his initial video? Let us know in the comments!