Snoop Dogg responds after being called "despicable" for threatening Gayle King

The rapper & # 39; Doggystyle & # 39; He insists that he never threatened Oprah Winfrey's friend after Ambassador Susan Rice called him on Twitter and told him to back off.

Snoop Dogg He broke his silence when he was accused of threatening Gayle king about your questions about Kobe Bryantrape case when interviewing a former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. He posted a new video and insisted he didn't want to harm the presenter.

"I am a non-violent person," Snoop said in the video. "When I said what I said, I spoke for people who felt that Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family."

"Now that you say that," he added, "what do I look like in wanting to hurt a 70-year-old woman? They raised me much better than that. I don't want her to hurt her and I didn't threaten her, all I did was say : "Check it out, get out of your pocket for what you're doing and we'll watch you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and the legacy of Kobe Bryant "."

The rapper said he only "speaks from the heart," before joking, "Some of you who have no heart would not understand."

People had problems with Snoop Dogg because of his rant, "Coward dog head b *** h … respect the family and stay away. Before we come to look for you" Ambassador Susan Rice reacted on Twitter: "This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the journalists with more principles, fair and tough in the world. Snoop, back down. You come by @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose and it won't be pretty. "

Gayle King has not commented on Snoop's messages, but his friend Oprah Winfrey He said recently: "He is not doing well. Now he has death threats and now he has to travel safely and feels very attacked."