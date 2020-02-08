Snoop Dogg clarifies the comments: he doesn't want any physical harm to Gayle King (video)

Snoop Dogg went viral for his response to Gayle King questioning Lisa Leslie about his thoughts on the 2003 rape case of Kobe Bryant. The rapper returned to social networks to clarify that he does not want any physical damage to the CBS journalist.

Snoop shared a video through Instagram where he clarified some things about his original message to Gayle King.

‘I am a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for people who felt that Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family. I didn't want her to hurt her, I didn't threaten her. "

He added that he was raised better than wanting him to hurt a 70-year-old woman.

This comes after his video where he questioned why Gayle and Oprah are slandering black men like Kobe and Michael Jackson after their death.

He said the words "back off before we come looking for you,quot; that some people are taking very seriously.

In a new interview, Oprah revealed that her friend is not doing well after this controversy. He also revealed that Gayle had to hire security.

'She is not well. Let me say that you are not doing well because you now have death threats, and now you have to travel safely, and you feel very attacked. Bill Cosby is … tweeting from jail and not doing well and feels that they put her in a really terrible position because that interview had already been done and, in the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine. It was only because someone, on the net, put that clip. And I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought Gayle was trying to push for an answer from Lisa Leslie. "

What do you think about Snoop's clarification video? Do you think this will make others relax?



