Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and LeBron James team up to destroy Gayle King over questions about Kobe Bryant's legacy: former Obama administration official Susan Rice rushes in her defense

Gayle King is being mercilessly dragged by people on social media, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and LeBron James, for his recent interview with the legendary WNBA player Lisa Leslie, where he questioned Kobe Bryant's legacy.

CBS This morning The co-host sat down with WNBA player Lisa on Tuesday to talk about the shocking death of Kobe and her daughter, Gianna Bryant. The couple and seven other people died in a helicopter accident two weeks ago.

This is negligible. Gayle King is one of the journalists with more principles, fair and hard. Snoop, shit back. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won't be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 – Susan Rice (@ AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

Gayle asked: "It has been said that your legacy is complicated due to a charge of sexual assault that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?"

Lisa replied: "The kind of person who … would do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way."

Gayle then replied: "But Lisa, you wouldn't see him, however. As his friend, you wouldn't see him."

After being criticized for the clip, Gayle decided to blame CBS for the drama.

To protect @LisaLeslie at all costs! You are a true superhero🦸🏾‍♂️ !! I'm sorry, you had to get over that s *% # !!! We are our own worst enemies! 🤦🏾‍♂️. # Mamba4Life💜💛 – LeBron James (@ KingJames) February 6, 2020

She said: “Without my knowing it, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview. (It was) totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. I have been advised not to say anything, just let it go. ‘People will drag you and people will trolle you. It will end in a couple of days. "But that's not good enough for me because I really want people to understand what happened here."

One person said: "Gayle and Oprah make me nervous. You will find any opportunity … you are so tired. This is so unnecessary and hateful. 🔥🔥"

This sponsor declared: "I know it's his job,quot; supposedly ", but why ask that? Let the man rest in peace. Fuck, I can't stand Gayle. 🙄"

Another follower revealed: "I'm fed up with Gayle and Oprah! I will be glad when the whites turn against them so they can poop into hell with madness!

An Instagram installer shared: “Thank you @lisaleslie for handling this with such grace and elegance. My ass would have turned the table. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 "

This observer declared: "Ummmm, he mentioned it as an interviewer, then asked if it's fair to talk about it. Am I the only one confused? Therefore, people who don't realize that the industry has been using Gayla and Oprah to knock down the OWN, they are being used to kill black men LEGACY. "

Former Obama administration official Susan Rice, who does not like to play and is fierce, came to Gayle's defense and criticized Snoop for her attacks.



