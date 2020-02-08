Sky Cricket Podcast: James Anderson in shape, fitness and if he fears failure | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML48f25614894dfcd74e73a69ab25db87111% %MINIFYHTML48f25614894dfcd74e73a69ab25db87112%

James Anderson says he felt & # 39; as good as ever & # 39; when he made a five wicket tour against South Africa in Cape Town

English sailor James Anderson warned Test Batsmen by telling Sky Sports that he feels "in as good condition as I am."

Anderson, 37, conducted his 29th test against South Africa in Cape Town in January before a broken rib excluded him from the rest of the series.

But the pacemaker points to a return in Sri Lanka in March and, during a season as an expert in Sky Sports for the ODI ravaged by Friday's rain between South Africa and England, he suggested that he has much more to offer in the test targets.

Nick Knight was asking the questions while Anderson's fellow studio guest, former Irish wicket employee Niall O & # 39; Brien, intervened while the all-time leader in England spoke …

Fitness

"I felt as good as I felt for a long time in Cape Town. I didn't feel quite right in Centurion on the first test. After a goodbye to an injury, you always have that element of doubt about whether something is going to come back to happen, especially after the first Ashes Test with me stopping after four overs. Once I built that confidence, I hit my belts. I feel in as good condition as always, as strong and as fast as I have done for a long time. My long career allows me to gradually develop momentum instead of getting in too fast. Even after playing all these years, it's good to know that I still have something to offer. Five wickets away from home was special. "

Role in the locker room …

"We talk a lot about the game, trying to communicate in a bowling group is key, on and off the field, to try to help everyone understand what the team is trying to do and what we are trying to do a group of bowling Yes, there are individual points along the way that I will try to help if I can Stuart Broad and I have a lot of experience and try to convey that When I left South Africa early with Mark Wood, it wasn't just talking to him He is 30 years old, he has experience He had extended his career before, so he was taking advantage of that. It's not about telling someone how to do something because I've done it for 15 years. "I just want to add to someone's game if I can."

Future…

"Naturally, there will be games in which one of me or Stuart doesn't play. I looked at Australia last summer. They turned the bowlers a bit and that's something that the best teams in the world can do. I would hate (rest) but the coach and the captain have the last word. They do what is best for the team. If I throw my toys out of the stroller, it all depends on me and how I handle it! Because I don't play a cricket day, I get enough rest naturally to be in form and available for most series and most games. "

It was quite daunting but exciting at the same time. I remember thinking when I received my first kit box "this is Christmas, arrive early." It was an absolute dream. I could not believe it. The fact that it happened so quickly helped me in a way that I thought: "what happens, happens,quot;. I will only try to enjoy it while it lasts, since it will not last forever, since soon we will have Darren Gough and Steve Harmison back and I will leave again. James Anderson in his England debut

Bowling Coaches …

"What you need in international cricket is someone who really knows the game and the game plans. You must take 20 wickets to win a test match, so we need ideas and plans to execute it on the field. We have our own ideas as players of bowling, but when you have someone who looks at the game and can help with that, it is key. At the test level, you should know your action so that you need the bowling coach to help me with the finest details. I agree with something, I will definitely let you know how you want a plan that suits your strengths. My plans for a batter will be different from those of Stuart Broad, different from those of Jofra Archer, so it's about chatting together, get a general idea of ​​how to get hitters and then the finest detail is the individual, like what field they want. "

Thought process in difficult situations …

"I think you have to be afraid of something to be able to push yourself to do it right. The low moments can be difficult, but for me, it was to have the momentum. At the beginning, trying international cricket helped me, as I knew I could. Act on that level. So when I got injured or fell, it was just to get in shape. The other thing that helped was to have someone to talk to. Whether it was my wife, family, friends, even teammates, having someone to lean on and go through those low moments as you know if you work hard and do it, the high points can be incredible. "

Anderson and Sir Alastair Cook will be our guests at the studio for the third and final ODI on Sunday between South Africa and England in Johannesburg. Watch live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 a.m.