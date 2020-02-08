Sir Keir Starmer cancels campaign events for the weekend due to poor mother-in-law's health

Labor leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has canceled his campaign events this weekend because his mother-in-law is still in critical condition in intensive care.

The shadow cabinet member, Sir Keir, was to participate in meetings with other candidates in the battle to succeed Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesman for the first favorite in the race for leadership said: & # 39; Since entering the hospital two weeks ago, Keir's mother-in-law remains in critical condition in intensive care.

& # 39; For this reason, you will cancel all campaign events this weekend and will not be able to attend pairings.

"We ask that your family's privacy be respected at this time."

Surveys have been regularly suggesting that Sir Keir is likely to stand out in the leadership vote in which he faced Rebecca Long-Bailey (right, last weekend), Emily Thornberry (left, last weekend) and Lisa Nandy.

Sir Keir withdrew from campaign events for several days in January after his mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital after an accident.

At that time, the shadow cabinet member thanked people for their "support and kindness,quot; in what they said it had been, and will continue to be, a "very difficult time."

At a rally in Sheffield on Friday night, Ms. Long-Bailey pledged to support workers and unions in every strike and dispute "without questions,quot; if she manages to become a Labor leader.

The shadow business secretary said that the party's path to power after its worst defeat in the general election since 1935 is & # 39; rebuild & # 39; the union movement.

He added that the next leader should be "as comfortable on the picket line as in the dispatch box,quot; and commit to giving workers a "right to disconnect,quot; from emails and calls outside working hours.

"As a leader, I will put the unions at the center of the work path to power and support the workers in every dispute," he said.

She said Labor would support workers in every dispute and strike against unfair, exploitative and unfair employers. under his leadership.

And he said that "being on the side of the workers and the unions, without questions, will be crucial to confront this reactionary conservative government."

Although she is seen as the favorite candidate of the current leadership, she seems to be facing an uphill battle to convince members to vote for her.

An Ipsos Mori study published Thursday placed Ms. Long-Bailey last when 1,001 voters were asked if she had what it takes to be prime minister.

He was also in the last place, with Sir Keir at the top, Lisa Nandy in second place and Emily Thornberry in third place, when the same questions were asked to supporters of Labor.

The result of the campaign will be announced on April 4.