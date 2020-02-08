Sinn Fein emerges in Irish elections, predict exit polls

Support for Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, increased in Ireland's national elections on Saturday, according to exit polls. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's party, in power since 2011, weakened, but the result left open the possibility that he could still retain his position.

If the exit polls prove accurate, the vote was reduced to a three-way tie in a three-way race between Sinn Fein, Mr. Varadkar's Fine Gael party and the main opposition party, Fianna Fail. This would give Sinn Fein a chance to join the next coalition government.

A joint exit survey commissioned by The Irish Times and state broadcaster RTE showed Fine Gael with 22.4 percent, Sinn Fein with 22.3 percent and Fianna Fail with 22.2 percent.

Analysts said the center-left Sinn Fein was driven by younger and urban voters angry at austerity policies implemented by the successive governments of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael after the financial collapse of 2008. He took advantage of frustrations over housing crises and medical care largely attributed to the Varadkar party.