Sinn Fein emerges in Irish elections, predict exit polls

Support for Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, increased in Ireland's national elections on Saturday, according to exit polls. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's party, in power since 2011, weakened, but the result left open the possibility that he could still retain his position.
If the exit polls prove accurate, the vote was reduced to a three-way tie in a three-way race between Sinn Fein, Mr. Varadkar's Fine Gael party and the main opposition party, Fianna Fail. This would give Sinn Fein a chance to join the next coalition government.
A joint exit survey commissioned by The Irish Times and state broadcaster RTE showed Fine Gael with 22.4 percent, Sinn Fein with 22.3 percent and Fianna Fail with 22.2 percent.
Analysts said the center-left Sinn Fein was driven by younger and urban voters angry at austerity policies implemented by the successive governments of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael after the financial collapse of 2008. He took advantage of frustrations over housing crises and medical care largely attributed to the Varadkar party.
Even so, this result would offer a political lifeline to Mr. Varadkar, who was expected to finish third.
It could be a mix for Sinn Fein and its leader, Mary Lou McDonald. If the exit polls are correct, the party won most of the national vote. But he chose to present only 42 candidates for the 180-seat Parliament and could have had even greater participation if he had presented more candidates.
"People think the government has made a deliberate decision to favor homeowners over homebuyers and fair rents," said Jane Suiter, a professor of media and political studies at Dublin City University.
"Sinn Fein has been incorporating young progressive people, people who think that the number of homeless people is morally bankrupt, and that they feel they have been left at the mercy of the owners and the vested interests, free to collect the rent they like because ordinary people can't & # 39; can't buy, ”added Ms. Suiter.
Ireland has been moving in an increasingly liberal direction in recent years. The referendums in 2015 and 2018 led to the legalization of marriage equality and abortion.
While both Fianna Fail's and Mr. Varadkar's parties have promised not to associate with Sinn Fein given their past support for violence, the center-left party could still emerge as a king-maker and its rise indicates an appetite for a major emphasis on social welfare after decades of dominance by the pro-market right-wing center.
Varadkar, who led his party for only two and a half years, is the first openly gay prime minister of Ireland and the first with a non-European heritage. His father, a doctor, is originally from India.
The exact form of the next Parliament will take days to emerge, thanks to the meticulous system of proportional representation of Ireland, but now it seems likely that the contest for the prime minister is between Mr. Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, with the Mrs. McDonald possibly playing the role of king maker.
Varadkar campaigned on the skillful management of his Brexit government, in secure an agreement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that avoided a hard border with physical controls between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and preside over a period of economic growth. But his success on the international stage was largely overshadowed by domestic crises and his party was seen as out of touch with everyday worries.
Strict market-directed policies overseen by housing minister Eoghan Murphy have been largely blamed for the housing shortage that has led to a decrease in home ownership and an increase in rents and homeless people, particularly in Dublin, which was recently named One of the 10 most expensive cities in the world to rent.
Meanwhile, Ireland's mixed public-private health system has been affected by high costs, staff shortages and waiting lists that can sometimes extend for years.
The rising costs of a proposed new national children's hospital, which at its current price of 1.7 billion euros ($ 1.86 billion) would be one of the most expensive in the world, has also damaged the party's financial management reputation.
Mr. Varadkar's party also faced several campaign setbacks.
Earlier last month, his justice minister was forced to back down on a proposal to commemorate police officers who died defending British rule during the Irish War of Independence a century ago.
His group also faced public outrage after a homeless man was seriously injured when the tent he was sleeping in was sucked by an industrial machine while clearing a homeless camp in the rich south of Dublin.
During the campaign, Fine Gael's social media operation was widely viewed as simplistic and ineffective, and Varadkar was criticized as distant and distant by some within his own party.
Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have taken turns in power since the modern state was founded in 1922 after they took different sides in a civil war. Both promised during the campaign that they would not form a coalition with Sinn Fein due to their social policies of high left spending and their past support for the violent I.R.A. during the problems of Northern Ireland from 1968 to 1998.
Sinn Fein, in turn, has said he will demand an immediate survey on the reunification of Ireland, north and south, as its price for joining any coalition, a policy that will likely cause tensions with London and the trade union community of Northern Ireland .
Sinn Fein's success came only seven months after a disastrous election for municipal and county councils, in which he reduced to less than 10 percent of national support and lost half of his seats.
Due to this recent drunkenness, Sinn Fein chose to run a limited number of candidates, which means that he would probably lose several seats he would otherwise have occupied thanks to the unexpected increase in support.
Ms. McDonald succeeded Belfast veteran Republican Gerry Adams, who reportedly was once the chief of staff of the I.R.A., although he always denied it, as president of Sinn Fein in 2018.
She is one of a series of young Sinn Fein politicians born in the south who had no personal involvement in the Northern Problems, but who have earned a reputation as formidable debaters and masters of politics.
If he emerged as the main party leader in a coalition, he would become the first woman head of government in the history of Ireland, although two women, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese, have already served as heads of state, a largely ceremonial office .
Before the election, Varadkar said that if his party lost, he would try to retain Finn Gael's leadership as head of the opposition or as a minor partner in a coalition led by one of the other two larger parties.
However, it could face internal disturbances of the party after leading such a lackluster electoral campaign, with the probability that the opposition will crystallize around its vice leader, the current chancellor, Simon Coveney.