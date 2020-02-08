Shooting between Americans and Afghans kills soldiers on both sides

KABUL, Afghanistan – A shooting between Afghan and US soldiers during joint operations in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday resulted in deaths on both sides, Afghan and US officials said.
Details of the incident, in Nangarhar province, where US special forces were helping Afghan commandos and the Afghan army to clear an area threatened by the Taliban, were scarce. It was not clear if the shooting was the work of Taliban infiltrators, a major concern in the past, or the result of an argument between the Allied forces that became deadly.
Two Afghan officials said five or six US soldiers and six Afghan soldiers were killed. A US military officer said there were at least six US victims and confirmed that they included fatalities, but did not say how many.
Local residents reported that military helicopters flew over the area.
The US military command in Afghanistan confirmed that a joint US and Afghan force had been subjected to "direct fire,quot; in Nangarhar without providing details.
"We are evaluating the situation and will provide more updates as they become available," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan.
Both the Taliban and the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan have settled in Nangarhar province. In the Sherzad district, where the shooting took place, the joint operation had pushed the Taliban around the main road and was still clearing villages.
The internal attacks by Afghan forces against the Americans, known as "green on blue," were so frequent during a stage of the war that the American commanders feared that the resulting distrust could derail their mission.
In recent years, the number of such attacks has decreased as the US presence has declined and the United States has assumed a supporting role with the Afghan forces leading the fight. However, General Austin S. Miller, the main US and NATO commander in the country, barely survived the shooting of a Taliban infiltrate with an Afghan military uniform last year. A senior Afghan general who was walking next to him was killed.
The shooting occurs at a delicate moment in the war, as US negotiators have been locked up in weeks of talks with the Taliban to finalize a peace agreement.
If a Taliban hand is seen in the shooting, it will surely complicate those conversations, which officials and diplomats suggested on Saturday that they had reached a promising stage.
Last September, President Trump He suspended talks with the Taliban, citing a car bomb attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and nearly a dozen Afghans. It took months to build trust, including an exchange of prisoners, for the two sides to return to the negotiating table in hopes of finalizing an agreement that could end the longest war in the United States.
If the attack on US forces came from Afghan troops, that could jeopardize already tense diplomacy between Washington and Kabul. Trump has always wanted to end the United States military role in the 19-year war in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal of forces faster than some of its commanders recommend.
Saturday's attack could provide a new reason for it to do so.
Zabihullah Ghazi contributed reports from Nangarhar Province and Thomas Gibbons-Neff of Washington. Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Washington.