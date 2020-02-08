Shooting between Americans and Afghans kills soldiers on both sides

KABUL, Afghanistan – A shooting between Afghan and US soldiers during joint operations in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday resulted in deaths on both sides, Afghan and US officials said.

Details of the incident, in Nangarhar province, where US special forces were helping Afghan commandos and the Afghan army to clear an area threatened by the Taliban, were scarce. It was not clear if the shooting was the work of Taliban infiltrators, a major concern in the past, or the result of an argument between the Allied forces that became deadly.

Two Afghan officials said five or six US soldiers and six Afghan soldiers were killed. A US military officer said there were at least six US victims and confirmed that they included fatalities, but did not say how many.

Local residents reported that military helicopters flew over the area.

The US military command in Afghanistan confirmed that a joint US and Afghan force had been subjected to "direct fire,quot; in Nangarhar without providing details.