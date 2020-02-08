Shaheen Bagh's shooter, Kapil Gujjar, sent in judicial custody until February 20

Kapil Gujjat had fired three air bullets on February 1 at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. (Photo: PTI)

A court in Delhi sent Shaheen Bagh's shooter, Kapil Baisala (Gujjar) on Saturday, in judicial custody until February 20.

Kapil Gujjar, who belongs to the Dallu Pura area in eastern Delhi, fired three bullets into the air on February 1 after warning anti-CAA protesters to disperse. He also shouted communal slogans.

After his arrest, Kapil Gujjar was sent to police custody three times and was presented to the Saket Court of Delhi on Saturday at the end of his period of pretrial detention.

"We will submit a bail request within a week," Kapil Gujjar's lawyer, Akhil Rexwal, told IANS.

During the last process, the court ordered the police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who allegedly supplied him with the firearm used in the crime.