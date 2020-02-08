See inside Malika Haqq's luxurious Baby Shower with BFF Khloe Kardashian

Malika Haqq It's feeling all the love!
The future mother celebrated her baby shower on Saturday afternoon with her closest and dearest friend, including her best friend ever. Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Y Kylie Jenner. Malika, who is just over eight months pregnant, entered her luxurious event with a little tears in her eyes.
"You …", says Malika to the founder of Good American after getting excited about the special celebration. "I couldn't even enter the room."
For the fun and festive occasion, the future mother lit up the room with a nude lace dress that hugged the curve and perfectly combined with the theme of her baby shower. Different shades of beige, brown and naked filled the room, which was decorated with teddy bears larger than life, a variety of balloons, a cereal bar and much more.
Of course, beloved wedding and event planner Mindy weiss It was the mastermind behind the luxurious affair.
Malika will soon welcome her little nugget, a baby.
"I listen to my heart, and I have decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I am pregnant," he said in September on social media about his exciting announcement. "I didn't know when, I only knew it one day. God said it was my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside me. I'm yours, baby, and you're mine."
Before the reality show personality embarks on motherhood, take a look at her beautiful and fun baby shower with loved ones!
Pregnancy glow
Soft as a stuffed animal
Baby shower decorations are really objective! The room is full of teddy bears larger than life.
Sugar rush
Khloe shows the adorable Dip & # 39; d N Drip & # 39; d cake, which features a variety of teddy bears.
All smiles
Malika proudly cradles her belly and adopts a pose in her cute baby shower.
Mom bear
Kris Jenner combines perfectly with the theme while stunning with a beige dress without shoulders.
Feeling the love
Breakfast for champions
"Malika has been craving cereal all this time …", Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a video showing the glorious cereal bar. "We have a small cereal bar."
Woman of the hour
"The most beautiful pregnant woman," Kylie wrote in her Instagram Stories when Malika entered the room. "You look so beautiful," he shouted.
The intellectual author
The organizer of weddings and celebrity events, Mindy Weiss, has fun in the luxurious celebration that helped bring life to life.
Soon, Malika will organize parties for her baby!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!