See inside Malika Haqq's luxurious Baby Shower with BFF Khloe Kardashian

Malika Haqq It's feeling all the love!

The future mother celebrated her baby shower on Saturday afternoon with her closest and dearest friend, including her best friend ever. Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Y Kylie Jenner. Malika, who is just over eight months pregnant, entered her luxurious event with a little tears in her eyes.

"You …", says Malika to the founder of Good American after getting excited about the special celebration. "I couldn't even enter the room."

For the fun and festive occasion, the future mother lit up the room with a nude lace dress that hugged the curve and perfectly combined with the theme of her baby shower. Different shades of beige, brown and naked filled the room, which was decorated with teddy bears larger than life, a variety of balloons, a cereal bar and much more.

Of course, beloved wedding and event planner Mindy weiss It was the mastermind behind the luxurious affair.