Scottish Cup: the beginning of the fifth round is delayed one minute to promote awareness about mental health | Soccer news

Last update: 08/02/20 3:28 pm

The Rangers beat Hamilton 4-1 in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday

Start times in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup were delayed one minute this weekend to encourage players, staff and supporters to start a conversation about mental health.

The initiative is part of the Scottish FA's support for the Notice mental health campaign and matches Heads Up Weekend, which aims to highlight the importance of encouraging conversation about mental health.

The initiative follows research that shows that male fans are three times more likely to talk about football than mental health with friends.

The initial kicks began with Hamilton Academical vs Rangers on Saturday, a game that Steven Gerrard's team won 4-1.

