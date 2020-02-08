Scottish Cup: the beginning of the fifth round is delayed one minute to promote awareness about mental health | Soccer news





The Rangers beat Hamilton 4-1 in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday

Start times in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup were delayed one minute this weekend to encourage players, staff and supporters to start a conversation about mental health.

The initiative is part of the Scottish FA's support for the Notice mental health campaign and matches Heads Up Weekend, which aims to highlight the importance of encouraging conversation about mental health.

💙 Start times this weekend @ScottishCup Fifth Round matches will be delayed one minute to encourage players, staff and supporters to engage in a conversation about mental health, as part of our support for the campaign & # 39; Heads Up & # 39 ;. pic.twitter.com/tnM0xtKEqi – Rangers football club (@RangersFC) February 8, 2020

The initiative follows research that shows that male fans are three times more likely to talk about football than mental health with friends.

The initial kicks began with Hamilton Academical vs Rangers on Saturday, a game that Steven Gerrard's team won 4-1.