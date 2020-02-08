Scotland 6 – 13 England

%MINIFYHTML072cd47017b4e6f924da4c55f32febc211% %MINIFYHTML072cd47017b4e6f924da4c55f32febc212%





Ellis Genge celebrates England's attempt against Scotland in Murrayfield

Ellis Genge's converted attempt 10 minutes from time helped England recover the Calcutta Cup with a tough 13-6 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations amid heinous conditions in Murrayfield.

The first 40 minutes of low scoring ended with visitors maintaining a slim 3-0 lead at halftime thanks to a penalty from Owen Farrell, who had also failed in two other goal attempts to kick a fierce wind.

Adam Hastings regained Scotland in level terms at a short distance six minutes into the second half and then Farrell failed another attempt with the wind behind him, but Genge substitute made his way for a converted attempt that almost sealed the victory.

Another penalty from Hastings gave Scotland a belated hope, but Eddie Jones's men held on to claim their first victory in this year's tournament.

The visitors backed straight from the initial serve, as Jonny May was unable to take Stuart Hogg's effort cleanly and George Ford was rushed to a clearance that Scotland returned to establish a promising possession spell in a good position from the beginning.

But despite the fact that the Scots worked the ball in 14 phases, England's defense remained firm and a strong forage in the collapse of Maro Itoje gained a significant rotation to relieve that pressure.

Jonny May is involved in the defense of Scotland

The defense of England would play a vital role in the first 40 minutes to suffocate a side of Scotland full of attack intentions, while the game of kicks from the visiting side helped them overcome the battle for the territory despite the howling wind.

However, the goal kick remained difficult and Farrell failed a goal attempt in the ninth minute after Scott Cummings had been penalized in the collapse, but the England captain ripped his side from 40 meters two minutes after the Scotland lock out of play.

Farrell then missed another shot on goal from a penalty kick, this time from a relatively kickable distance within Scotland's 22nd, in the 27th minute and half of the Ford fly saw a goal shot attempt that was extended just before the referee Pascal Gauzere will signal the rest.

Rory Sutherland takes a break for Scotland

The hosts could hardly have asked for a better start for the second half, with a rampant run by Rory Sutherland after a Ford hit from a spinning kick that established a long period of possession near the England line that ended with the hit of Hastings on a penalty of 46 minutes.

Scotland seemed to be on the rise after this, with England struggling to dominate the conditions with the wind behind them, since Ford, Willi Heinz and Elliot Daly were all guilty of the territory granted by starting the ball directly to touch.

However, it was the pack of England that began to lead a renaissance, with a strong job in the scrum, as head coach Jones used the advance force in the bank, but even when they got a good field position, the generally reliable Farrell missed a 65 minute goal shot.

Ellis Genge makes its way to the game's only attempt

But five minutes later, a Ford token kick led Hogg to receive a five-meter scrum and from the set-set, England went left and the first row of Leicester Tigers Genge was able to choose from the base of a ruck and broke into his path for an attempt converted by Farrell.

The Saracens added a penalty in the last five minutes and, although Hastings kept alive Scotland's slim chances of snatching a tie with a 78-minute penalty, England was able to close the game and claim the Calcutta Cup for the first time. since 2017