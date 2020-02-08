Scotland 6-13 England: Murrayfield Six Nations Rankings | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLc3b1930f58f70119311eddeed09db50611% %MINIFYHTMLc3b1930f58f70119311eddeed09db50612%





Sam Underhill is tackled by half Scottish fly Adam Hastings

%MINIFYHTMLc3b1930f58f70119311eddeed09db50613% %MINIFYHTMLc3b1930f58f70119311eddeed09db50614%

England regained its Six Nations Championship with a 13-6 victory fighting over Scotland in terrible conditions in Murrayfield.

%MINIFYHTMLc3b1930f58f70119311eddeed09db50615% %MINIFYHTMLc3b1930f58f70119311eddeed09db50616%

Ellis Genge left the bench to score the only attempt of the game with 10 minutes remaining while England recovered the Calcutta Cup.

We see how the players performed after a stormy encounter in Edinburgh …

Scotland

Stuart Hogg: On a day full of mistakes, his was the most dazzling in giving away the scrum that gave England the victory after carrying the ball on his own line. A nightmare championship for the new employer. 6/10

Sean Maitland: He barely saw a ball and what little he did spilled when he fell from the sky, but he is not the only one who can say that. 6 6

Farrell and Jonathan Joseph stop Huw Jones

Huw Jones: The Glasgow center has four lawsuits against the enemy Auld in his name, but there was little danger that he would increase his account here. 5 5

Sam Johnson: He hit Jonny May directly from the kick-off, but it was as good as he could, as he found himself running on a white brick wall. 6 6

Blair Kinghorn: He spoiled a good race in the middle of the first half when he was turned around. The side of Edinburgh is still seen outside its comfort zone on the wing. 6 6

Adam Hastings kicks under pressure from Owen Farrell

Adam Hastings: It is likely that the clamor for the return of Finn Russell will grow stronger and stronger in the coming days on the back of another screen that lacks inspiration from his alternate substitute. 5 5

The average Scottish scrum Ali Price runs in George Furbank

Ali's price: He made a couple of half-pauses, but he lacks control of the game that Grieg Laidlaw used to provide and it was noted that Scotland let the result slip away. 5 5

Rory Sutherland: Another impressive display of the Edinburgh accessory, which even shows a dizzying pace with a barn tread in the early second half. 7 7

Fraser Brown: He is not the only one fighting in the midst of conditions, but the prostitute failed to face the wind when the line was thrown apart. 5 5

Zander Fagerson: The Scotland scrum remained well while it was on; He didn't do it once he left and that says it all. 7 7

Scott Cummings: He gave two penalties within the first 10 minutes and was withdrawn early in the second period. 5 5

Jonny Gray competes with Lewis Ludlam in a line-out

Jonny Gray: He made only eight tackles during the 80 minutes, well below his usual figures. He also coughed possession when Scotland was in sight of the English line. 5 5

Jamie Ritchie: One of the few Scots who really took the fight to the powerful English back row. 7 7

Hamish Watson: He made 12 tackles, more than any other player on his team, but Scotland really needed more of his sniper skills since the hosts conceded 21 turnovers at seven in England. 6 6

The Jaguars vs Hurricanes Live

Magnus Bradbury: He showed a good aggression in the defense from the beginning, but vanished in the last stages. 6 6

Replacements: The introduction of Stuart McInally to Brown did little to improve the display of the starting line of Scotland, while the scrum ended up going backwards, as the changes became late.

England

George Furbank: An underutilized figure in Murrayfield despite his key role in patrolling the field in a day for kickers. 6 6

Jonny May is involved in the defense of Scotland

Jonny May: He hit back on the kick-off, but the Leicester wing ran hard and straight when he was given the chance. 7 7

Jonathan Joseph: It is not a day for external centers with dazzling footwork. 6 6

Farrell kicked eight points

Owen Farrell: He missed three shots on goal, but kicking goals was an impossible task with this wind. His competitive spirit was needed. 7 7

Elliot Daly: Another player who fought to advance and sent a kick directly to touch. 6 6

George Ford: Twice he sent the ball directly to touch in the second half and his decision was sometimes incorrect. 6 6

Scotland women vs England women Live

Willi Heinz: Clean and tidy around the front and kicked well in good performance. 7 7

Mako Vunipola: England has lost its power and its strength in the tight was key in miserable conditions. 7 7

Jamie George: The prostitutes were exposed by the wind on the line, but he was a loose force. 6 6

Kyle Sinckler: One of several players who achieved a remarkable improvement on a frustrating day at Stade de France in the first round. 7 7

Maro Itoje: He bothered himself: this was much better after his muted departure in Paris. 8

George Kruis: He replaced Courtney Lawes in the initial XV and his physical presence was needed. 7 7

Lewis Ludlam: The bellicose oratory in the preparation of the game was accompanied by a total change of action. 8

Sam Underhill: He embraced the pressure that he knew would become a man of the party. 8

Tom Curry impressed by the breakdown

Tom Curry: England ruled the breakdown in stark contrast to Murrayfield two years ago and Curry was key. 7 7

Replacements: Ellis Genge left the bench to score the decisive attempt. Eddie Jones' decision to name six strikers on the bench was a master stroke given the conditions.