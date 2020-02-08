Ryan Reynolds launches a hilarious aviation gin ad to partner with the Westminster dog show

%MINIFYHTMLd63066dd4ccd6ab16df37db148735b8011% %MINIFYHTMLd63066dd4ccd6ab16df37db148735b8012%

In a message that accompanies the promotional footage, the star of & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; He tweeted that he was a little excited about his association for a new cocktail called The Sensation.

Ryan Reynolds He has taken a walk through his gin to announce his new partnership with the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The "dead Pool"Star has joined forces with the annual dog competition to create a custom cocktail called The Sensation with its Aviation Gin brand, and to close the deal, he decided to take out a bottle of his spirit to take a walk on the ground."

Ryan posted a hilarious promotional video on Twitter of himself dragging the bottle with an advantage while commentators judged his walk.

"Aviation and Westminster Dog Show teamed up for a new cocktail called & # 39; The Sensation & # 39; I got a little excited …", he mocked in an accompanying message with the silly images on Twitter on Friday, February 7.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show starts on Saturday and the best dogs of the show will be presented when the event ends on Tuesday.