Russell Wilson was asked if he was spoiling Ciara, who is pregnant, his response makes him the husband of the year

Recently, Ciara announced that she is pregnant with her third child, and her husband, Russell Wilson, plans to make sure she is pampered more than ever.

The couple, who has been married since 2016, already share a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara is also the mother of her 5-year-old son, Future, from her previous affair with her ex-boyfriend and rapper Future.

In a new interview with We weeklySeattle Field Marshal Seahawks said he is delighted to be a father again and added that, of course, his new addition is "really exciting."

He continued: "We are really excited to have a third baby. We expected to have a new baby. It is a sure blessing."

When asked if he was expecting a baby or a girl, he simply replied: "A healthy baby, that's all that matters."

He also made it clear that Ciara is his priority by saying: “Always pampering, I'm pregnant or not. I just make sure that all her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets what she wants. "

Ciara recently shared the video of an epic speech and had this subtitle: “I AM THAT GIRL. You are that girl!

Happy National Day of Girls and Women in Sport! @DangeRussWilson #NFLFLAG

#GirlPower #Nike

Let's go! 🎥 @ West2EastEmpire. "

A fan replied: “Eloquent statements. @ciara I love how much you have grown as a complete person Beautiful from the inside out. @dangerusswilson Thank you for being part of Cici’s journey in life and encouraging growth. Both complement each other, and that is GOD's great gift to the world. Cici # 3 ❤️🙌🏾 ".

This person revealed: "Man, who smiles when his wife shines … (protected email), this speech, and his presence meant a lot to my girls. Thank you for being a good role model for these ladies. My team girls lost, but they still felt they won. "

A third sponsor wrote: "An idol so blessed and strong … in this life, we all need this talk some time to believe in ourselves # 😍 you are really amazing @ciara,quot;.

This supporter declared: "I love you so much … you embody everything I feel as I am, everything every woman should feel. You are a tomboy, you are sexy, you raise other women and you support those around you. Such positive vibes. We need more people like you @ciara … thank you, queen. I will never stop dreaming "I love the way he looks at her,quot; falls in love with her ".

The powerful couple is enjoying their family.



