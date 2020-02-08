Roy Williams after the collapse of UNC against Duke: we will not give up

Roy Williams could (should he have done it?) Burn the earth in his post-game comments on Saturday night. He had just seen his North Carolina team lose at the doorbell to Duke 98-96 in overtime after losing two major tracks. He could have joined those who thought the Heels were hosed by the officials twice in one play at the final moments. He could have hit his players for missing 17 free throws.

%MINIFYHTML4c885d1c9d5072a0bd8a55bb99547d5d11% %MINIFYHTML4c885d1c9d5072a0bd8a55bb99547d5d12%

Instead, Williams offered a silenced critique of his team's game and tried to argue that the UNC season is not over.

"I still think good things will happen for this team, but I am not going to get this BS from oh, in any way," he said, according to UNC Athletics, "and I will try to use that terminology very little for the rest of my life."

DECOURCY: Placing WVU in the support preview is proof that adjustments are needed

At this point, the only "things,quot; left for the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9 ACC) are to try to run the table in the conference game and / or win the ACC tournament to get to the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina was unfortunate in trying to close this game. He led 77-64 with 4:28 to go in regulation and 96-91 with 20 seconds to play in OT. Wendell Moore Jr.'s reverse of an air ball at the end of OT finally saved the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2).

UNC fans were furious that officials did not commit a foul on Duke when Andrew Platek fell to the ground in a play within the disputed field with 12 seconds remaining, and then determined that the ball was out of bounds outside Platek, giving Duke a better chance to win back.

No one asked Williams about that sequence, and he didn't seem interested in mentioning it. He focused on telling the world (and his players) that he and the Heels were going to dig and continue competing for the next five weeks, including the rematch against Duke in Cameron Indoor on March 7.

"Yes, if you want to go wrong, it's me and being a little thought or something, you know, that's your choice. If you want to be a tough competitor, and & # 39; thought & # 39; means nothing except a guy who no Don't compete, so don't give me any of that … things, okay? That's what "thinking,quot; means, a guy is not a competitive guy.

"We are not going to be like that, and if you want to go, do that and lie in a corner and put yourself in a fetal position and call your mom, you can, but if you want to be a competitor, you,quot; I will try to burst your tail in the practice tomorrow and bust your tail in practice on Monday and try to get on the road and see if you can get your tail on Tuesday (in Wake Forest). "

A few seconds later, the golden clasp came to Williams' war cry after a heartbreaking defeat.

"The old coach is not going to stop, and neither are they."