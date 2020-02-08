Rob Gronkowski The white tiger of the masked singer? Fans are convinced that the former patriot is under the mask

After the first two episodes of season 3 of The masked singer broadcast this week, fans on social networks are already convinced that they know the identity of the White Tiger. Only the six contestants in Group A have so far presented in the new three-group format, and although there is still a serious debate about the others, fans are certain that the White Tiger is the former tight end of the Patriots of New England, Rob Gronkowski.

Season 3 format features three groups of six contestants each, and Group A started things during the post-Super Bowl premiere. The first six to appear were Kangaroo, White Tiger, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot and Turtle.

During the first episode, White Tiger made his version of Vanilla Ice Ice ice baby. And, for his second performance, White Tiger opted for another rap. This time it was Good vibrations from Marky Mark and Funky Bunch.

White Tiger is obviously not a professional singer, but what are the clues that make fans believe he is 30-year-old Gronkowski? The biggest seems to be a poster in the clue pack that reads: "Four scores and seven years ago …"

As one fan pointed out, Gronk broke his ACL and MCL in 2013, which was seven years ago, and that season he only had 600 yards and four touchdowns. Therefore, he had four scores seven years ago.

Gronk is also six feet six inches tall, and it is obvious that White Tiger is significantly taller than host Nick Cannon, who is approximately six feet tall. At the end of one of his track packages, White Tiger asked fans if they were "Ready to meet your next champion?" And, Cannon also mentioned during the premiere that contestants in Group A had a total of nine Super Bowl appearances. Of course, Gronk won three Super Bowls and played in five in total before retiring.

"If this is not Gronk, I will eat a soccer ball," wrote one fan.

The masked singer panelists – Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger – have been everywhere with their guesswork. They include John Cena, Jason Momoa, Tyler Perry, Hulk Hogan, Charles Haley and Michael Strahan.

However, guest judge Jamie Foxx said at the premiere that he thought it could be Gronkowski. And, during the second episode, Thicke raised that assumption again.

"He is the most powerful I have ever felt," said the White Tiger about acting with a mask. “As if I could conquer anything. I never want to take it off. "

"Gronks' voice is a dead gift when he acts," said one fan.

The masked singer airs on Wednesday nights on Fox.



