Rihanna talks about the new Fenty fashion, Valentine's Day and birthday plans

RihannaWork, work, work, work, work is certainly paying off!

The 31-year-old singer and fashion designer chatted with E! News Friday at a party celebrating its new Fenty 2-20 collection and its new pop-up store at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, during New York Fashion Week.

"Just imagine that someone's first piece of luxury will be Fenty in this Bergdorf store, that makes my heart feel heart because I remember being in the store and (as if it were), & # 39; OK, someday I'm going to to be able to pay that & # 39; "said Rihanna. "And making my brand live in this space, like a great magnitude of quality and luxury, is special. I'm still pinching myself."

Freedom is the concept behind the campaign for Rihanna's new fashion line.

"& # 39; Freedom & # 39; is the comfort of a piece and be who you are a thousand percent," he told E! News. "Because I suppose there is a lot of discomfort depending on the barriers that society puts on you. What they tell you should be, should not be, be seen, not be seen, talk, dress and simply agree with whatever you feel and be. . For me it is maximum freedom. "

And can we talk about Valentine's Day earnings?

"Yes, I sell a lot of lingerie for that day," he said. "That day is just another business day now."

Rihanna made her comments a month after E! The news confirmed that she and the Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel He had separated after three years together.