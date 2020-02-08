Rihanna on the death of Kobe Bryant: my heart is broken

Wenn

Rihanna he has confessed the tragic death of a basketball star Kobe Bryant It still weighs heavily on your mind.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) player was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash last month, January 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

After his death, the creator of successes "Work" shared a sincere tribute online, and in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight confessed that he does not believe he will ever "truly overcome" his shocking death.

"Every time I see a helicopter, it's like being an artist, we travel a lot, as, in your opinion, it could have been any of us," he said. "My heart breaks, my heart goes out Vanessa Bryant and the whole Bryant family and all the families that lost people that day. "

"It's a tragedy and I think it's something that the world will never truly overcome."

The basketball fan got excited about the former Los Angeles Lakers star: "To see him play, there's something that comes up, which you can't even, isn't even tangible."

"You can't even understand it. It was beautiful to see his career. It was beautiful to see him play, and I could really see him play, but it makes it even more tragic to lose him."

Kobe will be greeted during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24.