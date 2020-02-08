Rihanna enters a Twitter war. . . With his own fans! (Watch)

Rihanna fans, better known as Rihanna's army, are vicious. They go after anyone who feels disrespectful to their pop princess leader.

But yesterday, the Navy was under attack, by Rihanna herself.

Rihanna released her latest album, Anti, almost 3 years ago. His fans have been constantly asking Rihanna, and we mean constantly – When you plan to release new music.

Yesterday Rihanna finally had enough. And then she stopped her fans on Twitter, and confronted them about harassing her for new music.

Look:

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, is a singer, songwriter and businesswoman from Barbados, recognized for adopting various musical styles and reinventing her image throughout her career.

Rihanna has sold more than 250 million records, and is considered one of the best selling musical artists in the world.

He has obtained 14 number one singles and 31 singles among the top ten in the US. UU., And 30 entries among the top ten in the United Kingdom. His awards include nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and six Guinness World Records. Forbes ranked her among the ten highest paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014, and Time named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2018.