Home Entertainment Rihanna enters a Twitter war. . . With his own fans! (Watch)

Rihanna enters a Twitter war. . . With his own fans! (Watch)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rihanna fans, better known as Rihanna's army, are vicious. They go after anyone who feels disrespectful to their pop princess leader.

But yesterday, the Navy was under attack, by Rihanna herself.

Rihanna released her latest album, Anti, almost 3 years ago. His fans have been constantly asking Rihanna, and we mean constantly – When you plan to release new music.

Yesterday Rihanna finally had enough. And then she stopped her fans on Twitter, and confronted them about harassing her for new music.

Look:

643759D5-882F-4AAE-8A3F-A9F63C44CCD7

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©