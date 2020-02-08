RHOA: Mama Joyce still doesn't trust Kandi Burruss's husband, Todd Tucker: this is how the singer feels about it

Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss's mother and husband had a difficult start. It turns out that Mama Joyce still doesn't trust Todd Tucker.

After skipping two weeks due to the Superbowl and the Grammys, RHOA is back. A preview of the series shows Kandi talking to Todd about a comment his mother made.

Apparently, Joyce doesn't trust Todd to make sure Riley Burruss is taken care of if something happens to Kandi. Nor does he want his house on behalf of Kandi for the same reason.

This may seem like another dramatic story to some, but this is a real life problem for the couple.

A source told Up News Info: 'She has done everything possible to get along with him because he is Kandi's husband and the father of two of his grandchildren, but it always bothered Kandi's mother to marry a Man with less money than she. There are certain things that he did not do well, such as the way he handled the pre-nup, he made a big fight and didn't want to sign it. In the end he signed it, but his mother was not happy that it made it a problem. When Todd left his job, that didn't go well for Kandi's mother. Although Kandi totally encouraged him to quit smoking and has no problems with that, his mother does not feel the same. He won't exclude Todd or accuse him of anything, but the truth is that he doesn't trust him completely and probably never will. "

As for how Kandi feels, she doesn't like to be put in the middle of her mother and her husband. She wants to keep the peace between the two and is disappointed because she thought they were improving.

‘At this point, Kandi has no idea what it would take for her mother to believe that Todd really loves her and is not using her to influence or for her money. It adds unnecessary stress to things when they are already trying to raise a newborn baby, in addition to Ace and her girls. "

The source added that Kandi's mother does not believe that anyone is good enough for her daughter and has had the same mentality all her life.

Ad

Do you think Mama Joyce is right to watch over Tucker?



Post views:

two