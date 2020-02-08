Revisiting the appearances of Oscar DiCaprio

%MINIFYHTMLc29edb81d69162d66d66977d521ac61313% %MINIFYHTMLc29edb81d69162d66d66977d521ac61314%

Leonardo Dicaprio Once again he is nominated for an Oscar!

%MINIFYHTMLc29edb81d69162d66d66977d521ac61315% %MINIFYHTMLc29edb81d69162d66d66977d521ac61316%

The actor, who won his first Academy Award in 2016 for his work in The reborn, is expected to return to Oscar 2020 Awards ceremony this Sunday, where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Before his victory in 2016, DiCaprio had been nominated in the Best Actor category three times.

In 2005, he received a nod for his work in The Aviator. Two years later, DiCaprio received the award for his role in Blood Diamond. Then, in 2014, DiCaprio's work in The wolf of Wall Street He gave another nod to the Best Actor in the awards show. DiCaprio received his first Academy Award nomination at the 1994 Oscars, where he won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in What is Gilbert Grape eating.