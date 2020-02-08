Revisiting the appearances of Oscar DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio Once again he is nominated for an Oscar!
The actor, who won his first Academy Award in 2016 for his work in The reborn, is expected to return to Oscar 2020 Awards ceremony this Sunday, where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Before his victory in 2016, DiCaprio had been nominated in the Best Actor category three times.
In 2005, he received a nod for his work in The Aviator. Two years later, DiCaprio received the award for his role in Blood Diamond. Then, in 2014, DiCaprio's work in The wolf of Wall Street He gave another nod to the Best Actor in the awards show. DiCaprio received his first Academy Award nomination at the 1994 Oscars, where he won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in What is Gilbert Grape eating.
While we wait to see the actor in the Oscar This weekend, we will take a look at all your memorable moments in the iconic ceremony over the years.
Check out the gallery below to see the evolution of the DiCaprio's Academy Award, from its first appearance in 1994 to its victory in 2016!
The actor made his first appearance at the Academy Awards in 1994. That year, DiCaprio was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in What is Gilbert Grape eating.
DiCaprio brought his girlfriend at that time, Gisele Bündchen, as his appointment for the 2005 Oscars. The actor won the Best Actor award for his work in The Aviator.
At the 2007 Oscars, DiCaprio was again nominated for Best Actor. This time, he received a nod for his role in Blood Diamond.
DiCaprio brought his mother as his appointment at the 2014 Oscars, where he was elected Best Actor in The wolf of Wall Street.
He will never let go, Jack! Titanic Co-stars DiCaprio and Kate Winslet met on the red carpet of the 2016 Oscars.
That same night, DiCaprio won his first Oscar for his work in The reborn.
The following year, DiCaprio returned to the Oscars to present the Best Actress award, which went to Emma Stone.
