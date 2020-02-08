Results of the XFL Week 1: Live results, highlights of Saturday's games

Week 1 of the XFL 2020 season is finally here, and Sporting News is your main destination with live coverage, highlights, results and more.

This is the first week of 10 for the XFL. The calendar is as follows: each team will play 10 games of the regular season: one game against a team from the opposite division (4) and two games against teams from their own division (6). Each week will feature two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. The regular season starts on February 8 and lasts until April 12. You can watch games on several ESPN and Fox networks throughout the year.

The league is made up of eight teams, divided into two divisions. The Eastern Division introduces the D.C. Defenders, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battle Hawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The West Division features the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

In this post, we'll cover Saturday’s two games, including Dragons at Defenders and Wildcats at Roughnecks. Below, you will be able to see videos of the game and statistics of the best players.

XFL Week 1 Saturday schedule

Game Time TV Seattle Dragons in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks 5 pm. ET Fox

Seattle Dragons in D.C. Featured Defenders, Scores

13:00.: On paper, the Defenders have the clear advantage in this game. We choose them to win in our predictions, of which you can read more here. Cardale Jones will lead the D.C. franchise as quarterback, while Seattle will go with Brandon Silvers, who had some success in the now missing AAF. But the punters have the Defenders as a possible favorite to win it all, and have set the plus / minus in wins for the season at 3.5 for Seattle. In addition to the difference in talent, there is the fact that this game is played in DC, which makes the confrontation much more difficult.

Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks highlights, scores

It will be updated when the game starts.