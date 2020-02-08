Results of the exit survey of India Today-Axis My India: AAP will probably sweep 9-10 seats in the south of Delhi

The vote for the 2020 Election of the Delhi Assembly took place on February 8.

%MINIFYHTMLac9159ffec13abcd10fc03792d9bdbc811% %MINIFYHTMLac9159ffec13abcd10fc03792d9bdbc812%

The vote for the Delhi 2020 Assembly elections ended on Saturday, now all eyes are on the results of the exit poll. Will the Aam Aadmi (AAP) party retain power in the assembly or will the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party outshine the eight-year group? Exit surveys show the result perhaps in favor of AAP.

The results of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll for South Delhi have predicted 9-10 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 0-1 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress, as in western Delhi and Chandni Chowk and eastern Delhi, cannot include a single constituency in southern Delhi.

Exit polls for the election of the Delhi assembly in 2020 will predict the number of seats won by the parties in the 70-member assembly of Delhi.

The vote for the Delhi Assembly took place on February 8. The result of the 2020 Elections of the Delhi Assembly will be announced on February 11. The counting of the votes obtained in a total of 70 constituencies of the Assembly in Delhi will begin from 8 am on February 11.