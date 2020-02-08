Read the texts that Jon Peters sent to break up with Pamela Anderson

Jon Peters now infamously claimed that Pamela Anderson had always been for him. After the two made it official in January, they separated two weeks later, by text message!

Surprisingly, it was Jon who decided to end the union after chasing the actress for years. Apparently, the director did not like that his relationship was open to the public and he did not want to travel.

The text messages that the 74-year-old woman sent to the blonde bomb leaked.

Peters started with: Pam Dear Pammy. These last nine days have been a beautiful and incredible love party. I have realized that we are very good friends and have been for a long time. This whole matter of marriage with lawyers, debts … has frightened me, ”he said. “It made me realize that at 74 I need a quiet and simple life and not an international love story. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I am going to leave for a couple of days and you may need to return to Canada. We did it. The world knows we did it and I think we must now go our separate ways. I thought building an empire together would be fun, but I was wrong. I am a simple boy who loves my children. I don't want to fly back and forth to Canada. As beautiful as that place is, I don't like to travel. I'm sorry. & # 39;

The millionaire continued saying that he still loves her and even offered her a revitalizing role.

‘I still want you to be in my movie. I am writing this for you. This will be a breakthrough for you. I can love you by giving you a new career. We need a couple of weeks to decipher and then we can talk. I love you. & # 39;

Jon asked his temporary wife to forgive him.

She simply replied "I forgive you,quot; next to an emoji with a kissing face.

Ad

What do you think of this disaster?



Post views:

0 0