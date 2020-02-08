Ray J explains how he plans to recover the wife Princess Love Norwood amid marital problems

At the moment, things don't look too good for Ray J and his wife, Princess Love Norwood, but that doesn't mean it stays that way.

At the end of December, the couple shared some happy news with the world: the birth of their second child. Princess Love welcomed a son, Epik, who joined his older sister Melody Norwood.

Despite the big celebration, Princess Love recently confessed that the relationship with Ray J is still not going well after the Las Vegas drama.

In an interview with In contactRay J said he is working on the matter, but made it clear that it will not be easy.

The businessman said the following to the publication: “We love each other, and our relationship is important, definitely, but right now, children are the only thing that matters. In relationships, you know that you are going through ups and downs, so I think we just have to make sure we get over the ups and downs, that at this time we stay together to make sure the children are safe and happy and comfortable and find the rhythm. "

He added: "Keep us in your prayers, God will make it work."

Ray J continued to reveal: “At the end of the day, I have to commit. I have to do better as a husband. And I have to understand that my wife is pregnant, and I have to think a little wiser. I think I'm going to have to step it up in a few months. Now that my wife had the baby and it is done, and that the process is over, we must focus on raising children. But then we have to start giving it back again. And I have to make sure that she is loved, and that she is treated that way. I mean, I definitely have to step it up. "

The former R,amp;B artist had a happy note, which is his fatherhood role.

He smiled and said: “The main thing I see is to be a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby and my daughter is one, and he is right behind her. So being the best father is everything. "

He went on to say: "There are many more diapers that we have to change and many more nights late. But well, everything is worth it. I am changing about a hundred diapers every two days. I change my daughter's diapers, because my son is a newborn and my wife has this little routine. So I let her do that until I reach a certain age, then I'll start with him. But now I'm assigned to my daughter. "

Many fans are supporting the couple to fix their marriage problems.



