Prince Harry talks about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his mental health: he reveals that he has been in therapy for 3 years!

During his first public appearance with Meghan Markle after his departure from the royal family, Prince Harry was sincere about his mental health, discussing among other things, the way he dealt with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. As a result, the youngest of the two British princes has been in therapy for three years.

It seems that Harry is more open about his personal life and his struggles after his decision and Meghan's decision to abandon their lives as members of the royal family of the United Kingdom.

That said, while attending a JPMorgan event at 1 Hotel in Miami's South Beach yesterday, he was sincere about his mental health, Page Six reports.

He and the American actress were two of the keynote speakers at the event.

A source tells the media that Harry talked about mental health and how he has been in therapy to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. He talked about his childhood events and how they affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional. "

The news outlet noted that Harry has been going to therapy sessions for no less than three years.

When Princess Diana lost her life, Prince Harry was only 12 years old and she was 37.

The beloved Lady Di tragically died in a car accident in 1997 while the paparazzi harassed them on the road, which is why Harry decided to leave the Royal Family since Meghan was also receiving a lot of negative attention from the press.

The former royalty would hate for his condition of putting his wife and mother of his son in such danger and making history repeat itself.

Indeed, the media mentioned that ‘Harry also touched Megxit, saying that while it has been really difficult for him and Meghan, he does not regret his decision to resign as royalty because he wants to protect his family. He doesn't want Meghan and his son to go through what he did as a child. "



