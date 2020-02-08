Prepare to run out of breath with most OMG Oscars

There is cute and then it is absolutely beautiful.
When it comes to celebrities who play along the Oscar's red carpet, most play it safe with classic, regal and elegant outfits. And although that's not a bad thing, once in a while one of the biggest stars in Hollywood will take things to another level.
We are talking about designs worthy of panting like Cherthe iconic black outfit and the mohawk headdress larger than life in 1986, in which he won the Best Actress Oscar for his role in Lunatic. The unforgettable number, which consisted of a bodice adorned with jewels, a dazzling matching skirt and a dazzling shawl, was designed Bob mackie.
"This was one of my favorite sets," said the legendary star previously. fashion About the lewk "I had the idea mainly because the Academy really didn't like it … They hated the way I dressed and had young boyfriends, so they thought I didn't mean it."
She added: "So I went out and said:" As you can see, I got my manual on how to dress like a serious actress ".
Another moment of OMG fashion? Anne HathawayPrada's flushed dress. Nicknamed the "nipple dress," the feminine dress was all that could be talked about. And of course, how could anyone forget the 2001 ceremony when Björk He stepped on the carpet in his swan dress.
My God, in fact!
With the Oscar 2020 over us, we are eager to see what our favorite celebrities infiltrate for the special occasion. Until then, take a look at our gallery below to see all the dazzling style to hit the red carpet.
Gemma chan
Perfectly pink! the Crazy Rich Asians Star brought bright and bold fashion to the red carpet with her voluminous Valentino dress.
Cher
Cher not only won an Oscar for his role in Lunatic, also won the best dress for its electrifying design and headdress. Bob mackie He created the legendary set, which consisted of a bodice adorned with jewels, a dazzling matching skirt and a dazzling shawl.
Geena davis
Well hello! the Thelma and Louise Alum spun the heads at the 1992 ceremony with its hot design, which included an exaggerated train, a corset and long satin gloves.
Sarah Paulson
Dressed to kill! the American horror story alum lit the room at the 2019 ceremony with a fun and flirtatious dress from Brandon Maxwell.
Edy williams
The Hollywood star makes a style statement at the 1986 awards ceremony with her showgirl ensemble.
Taraji P. Henson
Always one to risk fashion, the Empire Star closed the red carpet with her bold design by Vera Wang.
Angelina Jolie
An OMG lewk, in fact! the Pernicious The actress captivated the crowd at the 2004 event with a halter satin dress that featured a deep neckline. The designer Marc Bouwer was the intellectual author behind the piece.
Halle Berry
Berry dropped his jaws as soon as he entered the room with this design by Elie Saab, which featured a transparent top that covered his bust with floral embroidery.
Barbara Streisand
The legend raised the bar of fashion. very At the top of the 196 ceremony with its two completely transparent pieces, which shone with its statue, as it featured sequins everywhere.
Björk
A moment of fashion that nobody will never forget. All eyes were on Björk at the 2001 ceremony, when he hit the red carpet with a "swan dress,quot; by designer Marjan Pejoski.
Angela Bassett
the American horror story Alum made the red carpet his catwalk. He was surprised with a vibrant fuchsia dress that not only had a dramatic sleeve on the shoulder, but a wavy cut to the thigh and an undulating train.
Kim Basinger
The Oscar winner stole the show with a striking dress that featured a half of a blazer, a half of a corset, a lower part than life and shiny gold details.
Salma Hayek
Hayek sizzled on the red carpet for the 2017 event with a Alexander McQueen peek-a-boo dress.
Nicole Kidman
Despite the late Joan Rivers hating this dress, it was a lewk that made everyone talk. Because of its electrifying color, its silhouette that embraces the body and its intricate embroidery, the Dior couture dress was just that … haute.
Madonna and Michael Jackson
The dynamic duo made waves with their striking ensembles. Virgin he exuded the glamor of old Hollywood with his bright strapless dress and feather boa while the King of Pop put on one of his famous blazers.
Demi moore
the Ghost Alumbre left her boring pieces at home and opted for something more daring and daring.
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
All that glitters it is gold. the Black Panther He shone as brightly as the cameras on the 2018 show with his Versace dress in gold chainmail. The slit of the high leg and the strip-shaped detail gave it an extra push.
Billy porter
The fashion icon made a pose for the cameras with a tuxedo dress larger than the life of Christian Siriano. It is safe to say that all eyes were on him in the 2019 show.
Kate Winslet
The Oscar winner brought the surprise factor to the 2016 show with her fascinating silk lamé design by Ralph Lauren. From its holographic black color to the fluid train and the structure that embraces the curve, Winslet closed it on the red carpet.
Cher
The legendary star brought the glitz and glamor to the 1988 ceremony with her showgirl number. From her bustier adorned with jewels and her matching skirt to the dazzling fringe beads to the transparent material, this is an unforgettable lewk.
Anne Hathaway
Believe it or not, this blush-colored Prada dress caused a fuss … but that is what makes it so memorable. Nicknamed the "nipple dress,quot;, this feminine design drew everyone's attention for its interesting structure.
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian and actress paid tribute to her late father wearing a traditional African dress that was also a nod to her Eritrean heritage. "I am wearing an authentic Eritrean princess dress," he told E! News & # 39; Ryan Seacrest at the time. "And I am proud of it."
Lizzie Gardiner
Lizzie gave everyone a run for their money, literally, with their golden dress adorned with a credit card.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo hit the red carpet with an intricately embroidered number at the 1998 ceremony. While this is not usually the color or style of the star, its risky design was certainly worth it!
