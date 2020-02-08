Prepare to run out of breath with most OMG Oscars

There is cute and then it is absolutely beautiful.

When it comes to celebrities who play along the Oscar's red carpet, most play it safe with classic, regal and elegant outfits. And although that's not a bad thing, once in a while one of the biggest stars in Hollywood will take things to another level.

We are talking about designs worthy of panting like Cherthe iconic black outfit and the mohawk headdress larger than life in 1986, in which he won the Best Actress Oscar for his role in Lunatic. The unforgettable number, which consisted of a bodice adorned with jewels, a dazzling matching skirt and a dazzling shawl, was designed Bob mackie.

"This was one of my favorite sets," said the legendary star previously. fashion About the lewk "I had the idea mainly because the Academy really didn't like it … They hated the way I dressed and had young boyfriends, so they thought I didn't mean it."

She added: "So I went out and said:" As you can see, I got my manual on how to dress like a serious actress ".