Pic D & # 39; Perfect Orhy at Betfair Hurdle | Racing news

Pic D & # 39; Orhy (L, blue / pink cap) clears the last one to win the Betfair Hurdle

Pic D & # 39; Orhy challenged a great weight to win a renewal full of Betfair Hurdle events in Newbury.

The drama began at the beginning when the headline considered that the riders were not listening to his instructions and demanded a permanent start.

That caused a problem for Not-Sleepy, the favorite before the post and the favorite, who completely missed the break and left in the last position.

Then, landing on the first flight, Barry Geraghty quickly stopped another of the main lights, Nicky Henderson's Never Adapt.

Once the race finally calmed down, Willie Mullins' well-endorsed, Ciel De Neige, was there forcing the pace, along with Highly Prize, who walked away before the last.

The only Irish mugger was still in the lead, but the challengers, including 66-1, Remiluc, Sir Valentine and Pic D & # 39; Orhy (33-1) were increasing.

It was Pic D & # 39; Orhy from Paul Nicholls who rushed home in front of Harry Cobden by three quarters of Ciel De Neige and Remiluc, with Sir Valentine in fourth place.

There were a number of fallers on the final flight, but happily it was reported that all the horses and riders came out unharmed.

Nicholls said: "I really didn't expect that and you couldn't, right? He came with a reputation, but it hasn't happened so far due to circumstances.

"I've always been training him with the next season in mind. I wanted to go chasing him this season, but Johnny (of the Hey, owner) said to stay above the obstacles and that was the right choice."

"That was really good and he is the future. He traveled well and remained very strong. I called Johnny after his last race (sixth in Ascot) and said," Don't be disappointed, as if that were October it would be as his first race of the season and we would be delighted.

"I have drilled since that last race and I have not missed a day of work with him and he was ready. It is the first time everything went as planned. It was a good performance with that great weight."

"He is a good young horse that will be an exciting hunter."

He added: "Harry (Cobden) said that (about running it in the Champion Hurdle). Now it will be in the mid-150s and that's not far from being the quality of Champion Hurdle. I'll have to see what Johnny says: it's a lot of money to Supplement, but has gained a few pounds.

"This horse could have the boot to travel really well on it."