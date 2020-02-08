Phillip Schofield's wife, Stephanie Lowe, breaks her silence after he leaves as gay

& # 39; It's funny because, everyone I've talked to, you, have been so supportive and so loving and caring.

& # 39; And my whole family to one person grabbed us and said that it's fine, it's fine, we love you, we're proud of you.

“ And every person I say becomes a little lighter and a little lighter, but at the same time, you know, I have made this decision that is essential for me and essential for my head and that is mainly the decision by which I did this. .

"Of course, I am very aware that Steph and the girls are at home watching this and we are all together, and we spend a lot of time together, obviously we spend a lot of time together."

& # 39; And they've been supporting us when we got to this moment and we all knew it was coming.

A pillar of support: TV presenter Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning talking to Holly Willoughby today about his announcement that he is gay

& # 39; So, yes, I want to say that I feel a little lighter, but I am also very aware, there is no doubt that it causes pain and discomfort. I have no secrets We have never had any secrets. Resistant, it is difficult, but this is not something that has happened quickly. I have had to deal with this in my head for quite some time.

& # 39; We've been through this together and we've been honest and open. Steph, as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel for those women.

& # 39; She is amazing, is amazing. There is no one in my life who would have supported me in the same way, as a wife, as she supported me. She is amazing, literally amazing.

& # 39; It's a good question (why now). You know this has been bothering me for a long time and I think everyone does these things at their own pace, at their own time, when they feel it is the right time.

& # 39; I have no secrets & # 39 ;: full transcript of Phillip Schofield's interview with Holly Willoughby in This Morning

& # 39; And there is no doubt that in recent times it has consumed my head and has become a problem in my head.

& # 39; And then I got to the stage where I thought we sat here every day, and I'm there and an incredibly brave amazing person is sitting here, and I'm listening to his story and thinking & # 39; Oh my God, you & # 39; you're so brave, oh my god, you're so brave & # 39 ;.

& # 39; And I'm thinking & # 39; I have to be that person, I have to be that person & # 39 ;. I think everything you can be in your life is honest with yourself. I was getting to the point where I knew I was not honest with myself, I was getting to the point where I didn't like it very much because I was not honest with myself.

& # 39; And then, when is the right time, when is the right time to do it? And as a family, it's the right time.

& # 39; There are people all over the world, there are people in this country, there will be people watching this, and we always say talk to someone, and believe me, believe me, when we say that and say a lot about this Show, you must talk to someone, you must Talk to someone, I have done it and it has helped me a lot.

& # 39; And he brought me back, I mentioned those dark places in the statement, talking to people brings you back. And in some cases talking to people saves you. You have to discuss it, with my friends, with my family, with my wife, we have discussed it and we have to talk about it.

& # 39; This is my decision, this is absolutely my decision. It was something I knew I had to do. And I don't know what the world will be like now, I don't know how this will be taken, or what people will think.

He said: & # 39; But at the same time, I will sit here and say that I am proud of myself today. And today I am proud of myself & # 39;

"But I would say yes, I am very aware of the pain and, therefore, my dominant emotion with my family will obviously be guilty, because I feel guilty that this can only be a painful process for them.

& # 39; But at the same time I will sit here and say that I am proud of myself today. And I am proud of myself today. It was not easy, but they (my daughters) were, they are incredible in their love and support.

& # 39; I sat them down and told them that they jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug, and then they hugged Steph and said it's okay, we'll be fine, we'll always be a family, always we Four, is what we always call ourselves. We will always be that.

& # 39; It was the same with my mother, my mother is seeing this today. She has been talking on the phone this morning, I hope you are well. I went down to see her, she is in Cornwall, and I went down to see her. And I told her and she said & # 39; oh, it's fine, I don't care & # 39 ;, and that's the same with everyone.

& # 39; No, I don't think so (thinking about future relationships), I'm not thinking there. I am doing every day at a time, this has always been a slow process and there is no quick process after this.

& # 39; This was the big day and this was the day I knew everything was pointing and I couldn't have done it if it hadn't been you. So then I don't know, but no, there is no one, I do not hurry anyone & # 39 ;.