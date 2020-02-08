Phillip Schofield admits he KNEW he was gay on his wedding day 27 years ago

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he knew he was gay on his wedding day with Stephanie Lowe 27 years ago.

The presenter of This Morning, 57, admitted that before leaving he had suicidal thoughts and even sought therapy about his sexuality, adding that he was “ naive & # 39; & # 39; thinking that he could repress him when he married Stephanie in 1993.

On Friday, Phillip emotionally revealed that he was gay in a long social media post, before talking about his sexuality with Holly Willoughby in This Morning.

Sincere: Phillip Schofield has revealed that he knew he was gay on his wedding day with Stephanie Lowe 27 years ago.

Phillip told The Sun on Sunday that he thinks he knew he was gay during his marriage to Stephanie, and said: "Whatever there is & # 39; & # 39; there & # 39; & # 39 ;, I thought, & # 39; & # 39; Well, whatever it is, stay behind because I'm happy. & # 39; & # 39;

The veteran television star added that she was "naive,quot; to think that she could repress her sexuality when she married Stephanie 27 years ago, but did not consider her sexuality since it was a "moment of joy,quot; for him.

"If you ask someone who is gay, they know there is no confusion."

When Phillip praised his This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby, he admitted that he fought depression while struggling with his sexuality, and even sought therapy to accept it.

He admitted: "I went to seek professional help, I sat down and shed my heart."

Close: The host of This Morning admitted that before leaving he had suicidal thoughts and even sought therapy on his sexuality, adding that he was "naive,quot; to think that he could suppress it when he married Stephanie in 1993

When asked about the future of his marriage to Stephanie, Phillip was not sure if they would divorce in the future, and refused to confirm or deny if he is currently in a relationship with a man.

Phillip also admitted that for a while he thought he was bisexual, and it took time to be honest with him and accept that he was gay.

The star of How to spend it well added that mental struggles have left him crying on numerous occasions.

Phillip also highly praised his wife Stephanie for being such a supportive figure after his decision to leave, and explained that he finally spoke with her after she and her two daughters noticed that he had been “ under & # 39; & # 39 ; in the previous months.

Amid the consequences of his decision to leave, Phillip insisted that he remains the same person that viewers see on his television every day, and wants to focus on the most important people in his life.

Proud: after his public presentation, Phil took Instagram to emotionally thank fans for his support.

A few hours before Phillip's interview, The Mirror reported that his sexuality had become an "open secret,quot; on the set of This Morning, and first spoke with ITV bosses about his decision to leave Thursday.

After his public presentation, Phil took Instagram to emotionally thank fans for his support.

He wrote: & # 39; You will never know how important your support has been today, I have read as much as I can.

Urging others in a similar situation to turn to others for support, he added: & # 39; Please, no matter your age or your thoughts, TALK to someone, don't let your head hit you and hope you discover your friends and the family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding & # 39 ;.

Be kind: the star praised the love and understanding that his family has shown him while he urged others in a similar situation to turn to others for support.

Hours earlier, Phillip revealed that he had been "consumed,quot; by a secret battle with his sexuality for years and finally made the decision to go out as gay, after a series of "heartbreaking conversations with his family."

Phillip married Stephanie in 1993 and they share daughters Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27.

He met Stephanie when he was a BBC production assistant and he worked for BBC Children’s television. They married in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018.

Brave: Phillip, with the help of his intimate friend Holly Willoughby, addressed his decision to leave publicly in a sincere interview in This Morning after his initial statement.

He shared a statement on Instagram on Friday morning and admitted that his beloved daughters & # 39; got up and hugged him & # 39; just a few seconds after talking about his sexuality, while praising the support he received from his & # 39; amazing family & # 39 ;.

Phil also revealed that he had suffered & # 39; dark moments, pain and confusion & # 39; as he gradually reached an agreement with his sexual orientation, before finally deciding to go out to the public.

His statement said: “ You never know what is happening in someone's seemingly perfect life, what problems you are struggling with or the state of your well-being, so you will not know what has been consuming me in recent years.

& # 39; With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.

& # 39; This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years, and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“ My family has kept me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. However, I still can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

& # 39; My internal conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed a lot for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that only comes from the pain that I am causing to my family & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Phillip appeared on This Morning, where he was interviewed by his co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby, who said he was "very proud,quot; of the star and "will sit by his side forever."

Both were seen visibly excited when Phillip explained his decision to publicly address his sexuality and praised his friends and family for instantly supporting his support.

Phillip added that his work on This Morning had also been a contributing factor to help him out after he was & # 39; amazed & # 39; by the guests who made the decision to go out in public.

He told Holly: “ Every person I tell him becomes a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I made this decision, which is essential for me and essential for my head, and that is mainly the reason why I did this. They have been supporting while we reached this moment because we all know that it was approaching …

& # 39; We have never had any secrets. It is difficult, but it is not something that has happened quickly, I have had to deal with this in my head for quite some time, we have been through this together, we have been honest and we have been open and Stephanie as I said, you know & # 39 ;.

Again, lavishing praise on his wife Steph, he said: & # 39; She is amazing, she is amazing, there is no one in my life who has supported me.

"As a wife because of the way she has supported me, she is amazing, literally amazing … you know this has bothered me for a long time."

Family: Phillip shares his daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, with his wife Stephanie, and has praised them for supporting their decision to leave.

Phillip, who shares his daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, with his wife, spoke on This Morning about their battles to keep their secret and the relief of going out. Phil met Stephanie when he was a BBC production assistant and worked for BBC children's television.

The couple's last public appearance was at the National Television Awards last Wednesday. They appeared together on the How to Spend It Well holiday program at Christmas in December.

Speaking about how his mother Pat, 83, reacted: & # 39; It was the same with my mother, my mother is seeing this today. She has been talking on the phone this morning, I hope you are well.

“ I went down to see her, she is in Cornwall and I went down to see her. And I told her and she said & # 39; oh, it's fine, I don't care & # 39 ;, and that's the same with everyone & # 39 ;.

When asked about a possible new relationship, he said: & # 39; I don't think so, I'm not thinking there. I am doing every day at a time now. This has always been a slow process.

& # 39; There is no quick process after this. This was the day I knew everything was pointing. I couldn't have done it if it hadn't been you.

Since then, Phillip has been flooded with messages of support from fans and his famous friends, who have filled him with praise and talked about his & # 39; admiration & # 39; and & # 39; respect & # 39; for him.

Leading the group was his beloved co-hostess Holly, who along with a photo of them at an awards ceremony wrote: & # 39; I had never been as proud of my friend as I am today. We will be together at 10 am this morning.

During the emotional appearance of Phillip This Morning, he also seemed to bury his supposed crack with Ruth Langsford, while sharing a live hug in the air.

After hugging Phil, Ruth was heard asking if he felt "better,quot; after telling viewers the truth about his sexuality, which he said had been "filling his head,quot; for a long time.

During his passionate announcement, Phil revealed that he was coming to the stage where he "no longer liked it,quot;, which may have been a reference to his ongoing dispute with Ruth.

It is said that Ruth had filed a formal complaint against him due to the "toxic,quot; atmosphere behind the scenes that the alleged dispute has created.

Last sighting: Phillip and his wife Steph appear in their last unit show at the National Television Awards on January 28, as the presenter admitted that he had been discussing his sexuality with her for some time.

Meanwhile, co-host Eamonn Holmes tried to lighten the mood by joking that she thought Phil was planning to announce his resignation on the show.

Showing his support for the ITV star, Eamonn said: "No one should be ashamed of their sexuality."

To which Phillip replied awkwardly: "I am not," and Eamonn added: "It is fantastic that you have spoken." We are all here by your side. We will be the first to be by your side. It's brilliant, friend, as long as Steph and the girls are happy.

Eamonn joked that he was told that the television star would make an announcement and thought he would resign in order to get his job.

He joked: & # 39; I am disappointed in two ways, first of all, I thought & # 39; great announcement of Phillip & # 39 ;. I thought you were coming and announcing that you quit and that you would take your job, so that was not to be – to be. & # 39;

While joking about Phillip spending so much time with Holly in a hot tub, he even made fun of his nickname & # 39; Willoughbooby & # 39 ;.